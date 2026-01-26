In-Kind or Monetary Sponsorship

Love is truly sweet, and this sponsorship helps us treat our guests to something extra special. Love Is Sweet – Take a Treat sponsors may contribute in kind by providing 100 desserts or choose to gift this sponsorship.

This sponsorship includes:

Half-page ad in the Someone Special Soirée Program

Recognition at the dessert display

Spotlight photos of the desserts shared on social media after the event

2 Raffle Tickets to our Prize Raffle

Your generosity adds a delicious finishing touch to a night filled with joy, connection, and celebration for Sandbox families





If you'd like to donate dessert please reach out to Kaitlyn at [email protected]



