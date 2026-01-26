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About this event
Enter for a chance to win an amazing prize like:
The Sandbox events are complimentary to our families as they have enough burden and expense to carry. Every raffle ticket sold provides someone to attend our event. 5 tickets welcomes in a family a five! Help us keep our events complimentary to our community.
The love that makes the night possible❤️
Heart of the Soirée Sponsor includes:
Sharing the love that brings our community together💕
Sweetheart Sponsor includes:
A heartfelt way to show your support 💌
Love Note Sponsor includes:
A simple gift that creates meaningful impact💗
From the Heart Sponsor includes:
In-Kind or Monetary Sponsorship
Love is truly sweet, and this sponsorship helps us treat our guests to something extra special. Love Is Sweet – Take a Treat sponsors may contribute in kind by providing 100 desserts or choose to gift this sponsorship.
This sponsorship includes:
Your generosity adds a delicious finishing touch to a night filled with joy, connection, and celebration for Sandbox families
If you'd like to donate dessert please reach out to Kaitlyn at [email protected]
Receive a full-page ad in our Someone Special Soirée Program, perfect for showcasing your business, sharing a special offer, or highlighting your story. This option does not include event admission, but we warmly invite you to join us separately for a night of community, connection, and fun.
Need help designing your ad? No problem! Our in house design team can help!
Receive a half-page ad in our Someone Special Soirée Program, perfect for showcasing your business, sharing a special offer, or highlighting your story. This option does not include event admission, but we warmly invite you to join us separately for a night of community, connection, and fun.
Need help designing your ad? No problem! Our in house design team can help!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!