Sandbox Group Inc

Hosted by

Sandbox Group Inc

About this event

Someone Special Soirée

9009 Bryant Farms Rd

Charlotte, NC 28277, USA

Raffle Ticket ~ Each Ticket Supports The Sandbox Families item
Raffle Ticket ~ Each Ticket Supports The Sandbox Families
$10

Enter for a chance to win an amazing prize like:

  • $50 to Mia's
  • 1 hour of TorchBearer Tachyon ($110 value)
  • Family Night of Ice Cream at Marble Slab
  • Coffee, Bobas, and MORE

The Sandbox events are complimentary to our families as they have enough burden and expense to carry. Every raffle ticket sold provides someone to attend our event. 5 tickets welcomes in a family a five! Help us keep our events complimentary to our community.

❤️ Heart of the Soirée item
❤️ Heart of the Soirée
$2,500

The love that makes the night possible❤️

Heart of the Soirée Sponsor includes:

  • Dedicated social media spotlight post before and after event
  • Prominent logo placement across event materials including social media posts, website, and event signage.
  • 2-page spread in The Sandbox event ad 
  • Vendor presence (optional)
  • Reserved Table for you and your guests
  • 25 Raffle Tickets to our Prize Raffle
  • Sponsored 15 families
💕 Sweetheart Sponsor item
💕 Sweetheart Sponsor
$1,000

Sharing the love that brings our community together💕

Sweetheart Sponsor includes:

  • Logo recognition on event signage and event website 
  • Dedicated social media thank-you post
  • Full-page feature in The Sandbox event ad
  • Vendor table (optional)
  • 15 Raffle Tickets to our Prize Raffle
  • Sponsored 10 families
💌 Love Note Sponsor item
💌 Love Note Sponsor
$750

A heartfelt way to show your support 💌

Love Note Sponsor includes:

  • Name or logo listed on event page and event signage
  • Social media thank-you mention
  • Half-page feature in The Sandbox event ad
  • 10 Raffle Tickets to our Prize Raffle
  • Sponsored 7 family


💗 From the Heart Sponsor item
💗 From the Heart Sponsor
$500

A simple gift that creates meaningful impact💗

From the Heart Sponsor includes:

  • Name listed on event page and event signage
  • Social media thank-you mention
  • 7 Raffle Tickets to our Prize Raffle
  • Sponsored 5 family
🍪💝 Love Is Sweet – Take a Treat Sponsor item
🍪💝 Love Is Sweet – Take a Treat Sponsor
$250

In-Kind or Monetary Sponsorship

Love is truly sweet, and this sponsorship helps us treat our guests to something extra special. Love Is Sweet – Take a Treat sponsors may contribute in kind by providing 100 desserts or choose to gift this sponsorship.

This sponsorship includes:

  • Half-page ad in the Someone Special Soirée Program
  • Recognition at the dessert display
  • Spotlight photos of the desserts shared on social media after the event
  • 2 Raffle Tickets to our Prize Raffle

Your generosity adds a delicious finishing touch to a night filled with joy, connection, and celebration for Sandbox families


If you'd like to donate dessert please reach out to Kaitlyn at [email protected]


Full Page Ad in Program item
Full Page Ad in Program
$175

Receive a full-page ad in our Someone Special Soirée Program, perfect for showcasing your business, sharing a special offer, or highlighting your story. This option does not include event admission, but we warmly invite you to join us separately for a night of community, connection, and fun.


Need help designing your ad? No problem! Our in house design team can help!

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$100

Receive a half-page ad in our Someone Special Soirée Program, perfect for showcasing your business, sharing a special offer, or highlighting your story. This option does not include event admission, but we warmly invite you to join us separately for a night of community, connection, and fun.


Need help designing your ad? No problem! Our in house design team can help!

Add a donation for Sandbox Group Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!