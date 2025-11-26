Somerset Friendsgiving Auction

Hosted by
Local legend Jim Boo jersey authentic North Stars Jersey. Donated by Jim Boo Value $175+
MKF Collection Bonita Checker Women's Tote Bag with Wristlet. Donated by Valerie Svejcar value $130
Everything for you and your honey to make some cookies while enjoying some wine or tea. Set of Valentine’s cookie cutters, cookie dough mix, coffee mug, tea, two boxes of chocolate, and a bottle of 19 Crimes red wine. Donated by Somerset Friends value $40
Set of 3 First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide alert detectors. Compatible with Ring systems. Donated by Somerset Friends value $75.00
Two Somerscents candles, two Shirts via Caffeine, Chaos & Crafts, Wheelhouse glass tumbler, support local insulated tumbler, $10 Wheelhouse gift card Donated by Somerscents and Caffeine, Chaos & Crafts value $85
This is your new to-go vacay bag! Locally made with ALL the pockets to stash the goodies. Complete with all the essentials to just jump on the plane including your roll up beach blanket. Donated by Somerset Friends value $175
Do you have a kid in college that may need some necessary items? Or are you just moving into your own place for the first time? Donated by Somerset Friends value $100
Beautiful set of frame artwork. The largest is a print. The two smaller ones are hand painted. Donated by Gloria Erickson value $50
Who doesn’t want a personal humidifier heading into winter? And maybe you need to cool off with a tower fan under your night light?Donated by Gloria Erickson value $30
Set of two beautiful Homco porcelin figurines. Donated by Gloria Erickson value $30
Bass Lake cheese box, two $25 Not Justa Somerset gift cards, 2 charcuterie boards.Donated by Gina Belisle-Miller and Tom Landry value $125
We have you covered to keep your lunch warm on the go! Donated by Gloria Erickson value $20
Wonderful additions to your Christmas decor including some vintage items! Donated by Somerset Friends and Gloria Erickson
Set of Franklin and Friends stuffies including crocheted items, water colors, coloring books, paint by number, small jewelry box, dry erase board including makers. Donated by Somerset Friends value $50
Do you need additional fall/halloween decor? Maybe a large soup mug filled with a variety of tea? Donated by Somerset Friends value $40
Two tongs, Christmas apron, BBQ sauce set, 1788 seasoning. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $40
You have your baby shower gift covered with this basket! A few toys also included! Donated by Friend of Somerset. value $50
Lightweight Paw Patrol sleep bag, Franklin stuffie, fire truck, chalk, watercolors, spikey ball. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $40
Assorted collection of Packer items (and nod to those whom enjoy Planter peanuts). Styrofoam cooler in the background is also included to bring home all your fan items! Donated by Gloria Erickson value $75
It’s exactly as it seems. 36 cans of a variety of Celsius energy drinks. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $40
Beautiful table arrangement of fresh evergreens and decor. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $40
Are you crafty? Well, we have you covered… this adorably locally made wooden tree is calling out for you. Donated by Bob Crotty value $75
Red=Full beef tenderloin. White=Loaf of locally made sourdough bread. Blue=Bottle of Relax wine. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $76
Two MN Wild Tickets for Sat. Dec 13, 2025. Section 103, row 9. It’s center ice! Contact Gary Borglund at [email protected] when you outbid everyone for these amazing tickets! Donated by Generous Harvest value $400
We have your Sunday Funday covered! Donated by Becky @ Apple River Liquor value $50
Kennedy’s Cafe $20 gift card, hot chocolate, socks, popcorn and candle. Donated by Kennedy’s Cafe value $50
Indulge your bougie fur baby with this assortment of dog food, two stainless steel bowls and a doggie advent calendar.
Cute and festive Christmas wooden sign. Donated by Pam Yager value $45
Adorable wooden Santa Baby sign. Donated by Pam Yager valued $45
Locally made embroidered crib blanket. Donated by Rachael Glancy value $75
Locally made adorable quilted crib blanket. Donated by Rachael Glancy value $65
