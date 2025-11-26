Hosted by

Somerset Community Food Pantry Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Somerset Friendsgiving Auction

Autographed North Stars Jim Boo Jersey item
Autographed North Stars Jim Boo Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Local legend Jim Boo jersey authentic North Stars Jersey. Donated by Jim Boo Value $175+

Large Purse with Wristlet item
Large Purse with Wristlet
$125

Starting bid

MKF Collection Bonita Checker Women's Tote Bag with Wristlet. Donated by Valerie Svejcar value $130

Valentine’s Date Basket item
Valentine’s Date Basket
$25

Starting bid

Everything for you and your honey to make some cookies while enjoying some wine or tea. Set of Valentine’s cookie cutters, cookie dough mix, coffee mug, tea, two boxes of chocolate, and a bottle of 19 Crimes red wine. Donated by Somerset Friends value $40

Home Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Protection item
Home Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Protection
$50

Starting bid

Set of 3 First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide alert detectors. Compatible with Ring systems. Donated by Somerset Friends value $75.00

Support Local Somerset item
Support Local Somerset
$45

Starting bid

Two Somerscents candles, two Shirts via Caffeine, Chaos & Crafts, Wheelhouse glass tumbler, support local insulated tumbler, $10 Wheelhouse gift card Donated by Somerscents and Caffeine, Chaos & Crafts value $85

Vacay bag item
Vacay bag
$100

Starting bid

This is your new to-go vacay bag! Locally made with ALL the pockets to stash the goodies. Complete with all the essentials to just jump on the plane including your roll up beach blanket. Donated by Somerset Friends value $175

Dorm/First Apartment Basket item
Dorm/First Apartment Basket
$75

Starting bid

Do you have a kid in college that may need some necessary items? Or are you just moving into your own place for the first time? Donated by Somerset Friends value $100

Beautiful paintings! item
Beautiful paintings!
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful set of frame artwork. The largest is a print. The two smaller ones are hand painted. Donated by Gloria Erickson value $50

Personal Comfort Items item
Personal Comfort Items
$10

Starting bid

Who doesn’t want a personal humidifier heading into winter? And maybe you need to cool off with a tower fan under your night light?Donated by Gloria Erickson value $30

Porcelain Figurines item
Porcelain Figurines
$20

Starting bid

Set of two beautiful Homco porcelin figurines. Donated by Gloria Erickson value $30

Snacks then dinner… item
Snacks then dinner…
$100

Starting bid

Bass Lake cheese box, two $25 Not Justa Somerset gift cards, 2 charcuterie boards.Donated by Gina Belisle-Miller and Tom Landry value $125

Lunch on the GO! item
Lunch on the GO!
$10

Starting bid

We have you covered to keep your lunch warm on the go! Donated by Gloria Erickson value $20

Christmas additions! item
Christmas additions!
$10

Starting bid

Wonderful additions to your Christmas decor including some vintage items! Donated by Somerset Friends and Gloria Erickson

Little Girl gift basket item
Little Girl gift basket
$20

Starting bid

Set of Franklin and Friends stuffies including crocheted items, water colors, coloring books, paint by number, small jewelry box, dry erase board including makers. Donated by Somerset Friends value $50

Fall/Halloween Decor item
Fall/Halloween Decor
$20

Starting bid

Do you need additional fall/halloween decor? Maybe a large soup mug filled with a variety of tea? Donated by Somerset Friends value $40

BBQ basket item
BBQ basket
$20

Starting bid

Two tongs, Christmas apron, BBQ sauce set, 1788 seasoning. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $40

Baby shower basket item
Baby shower basket
$30

Starting bid

You have your baby shower gift covered with this basket! A few toys also included! Donated by Friend of Somerset. value $50

Little Boy gift basket item
Little Boy gift basket
$20

Starting bid

Lightweight Paw Patrol sleep bag, Franklin stuffie, fire truck, chalk, watercolors, spikey ball. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $40

Packer cooler and vintage Packer items item
Packer cooler and vintage Packer items
$35

Starting bid

Assorted collection of Packer items (and nod to those whom enjoy Planter peanuts). Styrofoam cooler in the background is also included to bring home all your fan items! Donated by Gloria Erickson value $75

36 pack of Celsius item
36 pack of Celsius
$20

Starting bid

It’s exactly as it seems. 36 cans of a variety of Celsius energy drinks. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $40

Christmas Table Arrangement #1 item
Christmas Table Arrangement #1
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful table arrangement of fresh evergreens and decor. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $40

Christmas Table Arrangement #2 item
Christmas Table Arrangement #2
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful table arrangement of fresh evergreens and decor. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $40

Christmas Table Arrangement #3 item
Christmas Table Arrangement #3
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful table arrangement of evergreens and decor. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $40

Christmas Table Arrangement #4 item
Christmas Table Arrangement #4
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful table arrangement of evergreens and decor. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $40

Locally made Christmas tree item
Locally made Christmas tree item
Locally made Christmas tree
$50

Starting bid

Are you crafty? Well, we have you covered… this adorably locally made wooden tree is calling out for you. Donated by Bob Crotty value $75

Red, White and Blue Basket item
Red, White and Blue Basket
$50

Starting bid

Red=Full beef tenderloin. White=Loaf of locally made sourdough bread. Blue=Bottle of Relax wine. Donated by Friends of Somerset value $76

Two Minnesota Wild Tickets item
Two Minnesota Wild Tickets
$300

Starting bid

Two MN Wild Tickets for Sat. Dec 13, 2025. Section 103, row 9. It’s center ice! Contact Gary Borglund at [email protected] when you outbid everyone for these amazing tickets! Donated by Generous Harvest value $400

Bloody Mary Gift Basket item
Bloody Mary Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

We have your Sunday Funday covered! Donated by Becky @ Apple River Liquor value $50

Kennedy’s Cafe Cozy Basket #1 item
Kennedy’s Cafe Cozy Basket #1
$40

Starting bid

Kennedy’s Cafe $20 gift card, hot chocolate, socks, popcorn and candle. Donated by Kennedy’s Cafe value $50

Kennedy’s Cafe Cozy Basket #2 item
Kennedy’s Cafe Cozy Basket #2
$40

Starting bid

Kennedy’s Cafe $20 gift card, hot chocolate, socks and a candle. Donated by Kennedy’s Cafe value $50

Gourmet Happy Howl Dog basket item
Gourmet Happy Howl Dog basket
$100

Starting bid

Indulge your bougie fur baby with this assortment of dog food, two stainless steel bowls and a doggie advent calendar.

Festive Wine Sign item
Festive Wine Sign
$25

Starting bid

Cute and festive Christmas wooden sign. Donated by Pam Yager value $45

Santa Baby Wooden Sign item
Santa Baby Wooden Sign
$25

Starting bid

Adorable wooden Santa Baby sign. Donated by Pam Yager valued $45

Embroidered Crib Blanket item
Embroidered Crib Blanket
$50

Starting bid

Locally made embroidered crib blanket. Donated by Rachael Glancy value $75

Quilted crib blanket item
Quilted crib blanket
$40

Starting bid

Locally made adorable quilted crib blanket. Donated by Rachael Glancy value $65

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!