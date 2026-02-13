FRC Team 102, The Gearheads / Robotics Fund Inc

Hosted by

FRC Team 102, The Gearheads / Robotics Fund Inc

About this event

Somerville HS Robotics Trivia Night Spring 2026

34 W Main St

Somerville, NJ 08876, USA

Admission for Trivia Night
$25

Admission is $25 per person. You may be seated with other guests. Please note that a $10 food and beverage minimum is required and not included in the ticket price.

Full Table Buyout (seats 8)
$175

Reserve a full table! Gather your team of 8 and enjoy special savings. Please note that a $10 food and beverage minimum is required and not included in the ticket price.

Ticket at the door
$35

Tickets are available on the day of the event pending availability. Admission is $35 per person. Please note that a $10 food and beverage minimum is required and not included in the ticket price.

$5 Tax Deductible Donation to the Team
$5

Your generous support helps our team innovate, compete, and inspire young minds to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

$10 Tax Deductible Donation to the Team
$10

Your generous support helps our team innovate, compete, and inspire young minds to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

$25 Tax Deductible Donation to the Team
$25

Your generous support helps our team innovate, compete, and inspire young minds to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

$50 Tax Deductible Donation to the Team
$50

Your generous support helps our team innovate, compete, and inspire young minds to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

$100 Tax Deductible Donation to the Team
$100

Your generous support helps our team innovate, compete, and inspire young minds to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!