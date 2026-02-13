Somerville HS Robotics Trivia Night Spring 2026

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About this event
Admission is $25 per person. You may be seated with other guests. Please note that a $10 food and beverage minimum is required and not included in the ticket price.
Reserve a full table! Gather your team of 8 and enjoy special savings. Please note that a $10 food and beverage minimum is required and not included in the ticket price.
Tickets are available on the day of the event pending availability. Admission is $35 per person. Please note that a $10 food and beverage minimum is required and not included in the ticket price.
Your generous support helps our team innovate, compete, and inspire young minds to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
Your generous support helps our team innovate, compete, and inspire young minds to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
Your generous support helps our team innovate, compete, and inspire young minds to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
Your generous support helps our team innovate, compete, and inspire young minds to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
Your generous support helps our team innovate, compete, and inspire young minds to engage in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!