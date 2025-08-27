Theatre Guild Of Simsbury Ltd

Something Rotten Program Ads & Sponsorships

Presenting Sponsor: PLATINUM
$5,000

PLATINUM Sponsors receive 6 show tickets, 6 opening night party tickets, 1 full-page ad in the show program, and logo placement on the show program front cover.

Presenting Sponsor: GOLD
$2,500

GOLD Sponsors receive 4 show tickets, 4 opening night party tickets, and 1 full-page ad in the show program.

Presenting Sponsor: SILVER
$1,000

SILVER Sponsors receive 3 show tickets, 3 opening night party tickets, and 1 full-page ad in the show program.

Presenting Sponsor: BRONZE
$500

BRONZE Sponsors receive 2 show tickets, 2 opening night party tickets, and 1 full-page ad in the show program.

Outside Back Cover FULL COLOR Ad (Full Page)
$375

Showcase your business in FULL COLOR on the back outside cover of our program. 7.5"h x 5"w

Inside Front Cover Ad (Full Page)
$350

Showcase your business in Black and White on the inside FRONT cover of our program. 7.5"h x 5"w

Inside Back Cover Ad (Full Page)
$350

Showcase your business in Black and White on the inside BACK cover of our program. 7.5"h x 5"w

Full Page Ad (Black & White)
$300

Showcase your business in Black and White anywhere within the program. 7.5"h x 5"w

Half Page Ad (Black & White)
$200

Showcase your business in Black and White anywhere within the program. 5”w x 3.75” h

Quarter Page Ad (Black & White) - Horizontal
$100

Showcase your business in Black and White anywhere within the program. 5”w x 1.875”h

Quarter Page Ad (Black & White) - Vertical
$100

Showcase your business in Black and White anywhere within the program. 2.5”w x 3.75”h

