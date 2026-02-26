The Hopeful Theatre Project

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The Hopeful Theatre Project

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SOMETHING ROTTEN Silent Auction

South Padre Island Trip item
South Padre Island Trip
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a four day three night stay in a beachfront condo, steps away from private beach access in South Padre Island. This beautiful three bedroom two bath home sleeps six but can accommodate up to nine. This home has gated parking, a pool and hot tub on site, and access to a gym.

Shakespeare Package item
Shakespeare Package
$50

Starting bid

Are you shaking it for Shakespeare too? Enjoy a six ticket subscription to Shakespeare Dallas this summer (good for one performance or several), Shakespeare puzzle, Shakespeare insults book, and Shakespeare stickers! It may be hard to be the bard, but with this package, it’s easy to love him!

Medieval Times Tickets item
Medieval Times Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a perfect medieval night out with this package! Four general admission tickets to Medieval Times Dallas, an cool cloak to wear with it, and the finest wine in the kingdom!

Kendra Scott item
Kendra Scott
$10

Starting bid

Want your own Hopeful specific necklace to help look your best? Enjoy this beautiful Kendra Scott necklace specifically made for The Hopeful Theatre Project!

Omelette Package item
Omelette Package
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy our breakfast themed package! Featuring an omelette specific frying pan and three breakfast themed sodas, you are ready to make an omelette yourself!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!