SOMETHING ROTTEN Silent Auction

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Enjoy a four day three night stay in a beachfront condo, steps away from private beach access in South Padre Island. This beautiful three bedroom two bath home sleeps six but can accommodate up to nine. This home has gated parking, a pool and hot tub on site, and access to a gym.
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Are you shaking it for Shakespeare too? Enjoy a six ticket subscription to Shakespeare Dallas this summer (good for one performance or several), Shakespeare puzzle, Shakespeare insults book, and Shakespeare stickers! It may be hard to be the bard, but with this package, it’s easy to love him!
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Enjoy a perfect medieval night out with this package! Four general admission tickets to Medieval Times Dallas, an cool cloak to wear with it, and the finest wine in the kingdom!
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Want your own Hopeful specific necklace to help look your best? Enjoy this beautiful Kendra Scott necklace specifically made for The Hopeful Theatre Project!
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Enjoy our breakfast themed package! Featuring an omelette specific frying pan and three breakfast themed sodas, you are ready to make an omelette yourself!
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