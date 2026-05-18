Sommelier Roulette

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About this event
Your ticket includes access to multiple tasting stations at Lou’s Lounge, where you’ll put your palate to the test with a mystery wine at each stop. Guess the wine, the region, the vintage year, or key tasting notes to earn chances to win prizes throughout the night. Whether you’re a seasoned wine lover or just in it for the fun, every sip is a chance to discover something new — and maybe walk away a winner.
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