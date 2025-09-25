Global Rights Advocacy and Somos Mujeres Latinas's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience the Magic of Natalia Lafourcade Live in Seattle Don’t miss this opportunity for you and a guest to see Grammy-winning sensation Natalia Lafourcade at Seattle's historic Paramount Theatre. Known for her mesmerizing blend of indie-pop and traditional Latin American sounds, Lafourcade delivers deeply moving, unforgettable live performances. Secure your spot for a magical evening of world-class music in one of the city's most beautiful venues.
Includes: Two (2) tickets
Venue: The Paramount Theatre, Seattle
Date: June 17th, 2026
Luz Metz – Metz Law, Pro Bono representation in an immigration matter.
We are deeply grateful to Luz Metz, attorney and founder of Metz Law, for her generous support of our cause. Luz specializes in representación de casos de inmigración — no detención, offering compassionate and expert legal guidance to individuals and families navigating the immigration system.
Thank you, Luz Metz, for your unwavering commitment and support.
⚾ Four Tickets – Seattle Mariners 2026 Season ⚾
Enjoy a day at T-Mobile Park with 4 tickets to one Seattle Mariners home game during the 2026 season!
The winning bidder will have the opportunity to choose from five selected game dates — perfect for friends, family, or a fun summer outing.
Includes great seats with a fantastic view of the action, plus the unbeatable atmosphere of Mariners baseball!
💚⚽ Seattle Sounders FC – 2026 Season Opener ⚽💚
Be part of the excitement as the Seattle Sounders FC kick off their 2026 MLS season at Lumen Field!
This package includes 2 exclusive Club Level seats at midfield, offering premier comfort, access to the Club Lounge, and unbeatable views of every thrilling play.
The season opener is estimated for late February or early March 2026 — the perfect way to celebrate the return of Sounders soccer in style!
🧘♀️ Pilates at 10th – Group Class 10-Pack + Goody Bag 🧘♀️
Recenter, strengthen, and energize your body with this 10-class pack for group sessions at Pilates at 10th, one of Seattle’s premier studios for mindful movement.
Enjoy expert instruction, a welcoming community atmosphere, and personalized attention that supports all fitness levels.
This package also includes a special goody bag with wellness treats to enhance your Pilates journey.
✈️ Private Flight to the San Juan Islands for Three ✈️
Take to the skies with two friends for an unforgettable private flight from Boeing Field to the San Juan Islands! Choose Orcas Island or San Juan Island, where your pilot will treat you to lunch and a stroll around charming Eastsound or Friday Harbor.
After a day of exploration, enjoy a scenic return flight over stunning landmarks such as Snoqualmie Falls or Mount Baker, with your lungs full of fresh salt air and memories to last a lifetime.
Restrictions:
A truly magical adventure for friends, nature lovers, and thrill-seekers alike! 🌊✨
🏔️ Six-Night Getaway – Methow Valley Cabin 🏔️
Escape to the scenic Methow Valley with this six-night stay in a cozy three-bedroom cabin, conveniently located near Winthrop, famous for its charming western-themed downtown.
Restrictions:
A perfect getaway for adventure, relaxation, and making unforgettable memories!
🎨 Raven Studios – 4-Class Pack 🎨
Explore your creativity and learn new skills with this 4-class pack at Raven Studios in Seattle!
Perfect for beginners or experienced artists, these classes offer hands-on instruction in a welcoming and inspiring environment. Materials and expert guidance included, so you can focus on expressing your artistic vision.
💃 One-on-One Pole Lesson – Raven Studios 💃
Enjoy a private pole lesson with Raven Studios instructor Aileen A in Seattle!
This personalized session is perfect for beginners or experienced dancers looking to refine their skills, build strength, and gain confidence in a supportive and professional environment.
🍽️ Private Dinner for Six – De Como en Casa 🍽️
Indulge in a gourmet dining experience for six guests prepared by De Como en Casa, bringing the flavors of home-cooked excellence straight to your table.
Enjoy a carefully curated menu, expertly crafted dishes, and a warm, intimate atmosphere — perfect for celebrating special occasions or creating unforgettable memories with friends and family.
A true culinary delight awaits! ✨
🧥 Stylish Jacket by Luna 🧥
Elevate your wardrobe with this fashionable jacket by Luna, designed for style, comfort, and versatility. Perfect for any season, it combines modern aesthetics with quality craftsmanship, making it a standout piece for your collection.
Step out in confidence and make a statement with this chic Luna jacket! ✨
💇♀️ Haircut and Color – Golden Glow Hair Salon, Seattle 💇♀️
Refresh your look with a professional haircut and color at Golden Glow Hair Salon in Seattle. Whether you’re looking for a subtle change or a bold new style, their expert stylists will help you look and feel your best.
Includes:
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a luxurious salon experience and step out with confidence and style! ✨
🎨 Original Art by Xela Lluvia 🎨
Bring home a unique piece of art by Xela Lluvia, an artist celebrated for her vibrant colors and evocative style. Each work captures imagination, emotion, and creativity, making it a perfect addition to any collection or home space.
Own a piece of contemporary artistry and support the vision of an inspiring creator! ✨
🍴 $200 Gift Card – Julio’s Restaurant 🍴
Savor the flavors of Julio’s Restaurant with this $200 gift card. Perfect for a night out with family, friends, or a special celebration, enjoy authentic cuisine and a memorable dining experience at one of the area’s favorite eateries.
Treat yourself (or someone special) to an evening of great food and hospitality! ✨
🏕️ One-Night Stay – Mike’s Beach Resort, Hood Canal 🏕️
Escape to the scenic Hood Canal with a one-night certificate for a stay at the Glamping Village at Mike’s Beach Resort. Perfect for a midweek getaway, Sunday through Thursday, this package offers a unique combination of outdoor adventure and cozy comfort in a beautiful natural setting.
Relax, unwind, and experience the tranquility of Hood Canal in style! 🌊✨
🧘♀️ Yoga 5-Class Package Gift Certificate 🧘♀️
Refresh your mind, body, and spirit with this 5-class yoga package. Perfect for beginners or experienced practitioners, these classes offer guided instruction in a welcoming and supportive environment.
Details:
Take a step toward wellness and rejuvenation — your mat is waiting! ✨
🌴 Three-Night Stay for Two – Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach-Honolulu, Hawaii. 🌴
Escape to paradise with this three-night accommodation for two in an ocean-view room at the luxurious Alohilani Resort in Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Relax with stunning views of the Pacific, enjoy world-class amenities, and experience the vibrant culture and beauty of Hawaii’s most famous beach destination.
Perfect for: Romantic getaways, a memorable vacation, or a rejuvenating retreat.
Make your Hawaiian dream getaway a reality! 🌊☀️
