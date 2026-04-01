SONG CIRCLE & Potluck (May 9)

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By contributing, you help sustain the circle and keep this space alive for connection, learning, and heartfelt expression.
Give what feels aligned with your heart and capacity. Your contribution helps sustain the circle for everyone.
We love families sharing together. Children under 17 are welcome to join and experience the circle, learning to listen, express, and share from the heart.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!