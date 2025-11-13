Songs For a New World - Dinner Show

General Admission- Dinner & Show
$75

Ticket for the ultimate night out, which includes:

  • Gourmet dinner buffet
  • Complimentary photo
  • One exclusive specialty cocktail or non alcoholic beverage
Sponsorship Table Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets



VIP Sponsorship Table Package

Perfect for friends, celebrations, or businesses who want to enjoy an unforgettable evening while supporting the launch of a new emerging theatre venture.


Includes:

  • One reserved table for up to 6 guests
  • Premium seating selection
  • Early entry before general admission (15 min)
  • Buffet access for all guests at the table
  • One complimentary show drink per guest
  • Recognition as a Table Sponsor in the program and pre-show acknowledgment in our next 3 shows.

As a startup theatre company, your table sponsorship serves as a meaningful seed donation, helping establish the foundation for future productions and community programming.


Your contribution helps fund:

  • Performer, musician and technical crew stipends
  • Professional sound and lighting equipment
  • Mobile stage and production elements
  • The growth and sustainability of quality live performance

Enjoy prime seating, exclusive perks, and the knowledge that you’re helping build something from the ground up.

