Songs For a New World - Dinner Show

VIP Sponsorship Table Package
Perfect for friends, celebrations, or businesses who want to enjoy an unforgettable evening while supporting the launch of a new emerging theatre venture.
Includes:
- One reserved table for up to 6 guests
- Premium seating selection
- Early entry before general admission (15 min)
- Buffet access for all guests at the table
- One complimentary show drink per guest
- Recognition as a Table Sponsor in the program and pre-show acknowledgment in our next 3 shows.
As a startup theatre company, your table sponsorship serves as a meaningful seed donation, helping establish the foundation for future productions and community programming.
Your contribution helps fund:
- Performer, musician and technical crew stipends
- Professional sound and lighting equipment
- Mobile stage and production elements
- The growth and sustainability of quality live performance
Enjoy prime seating, exclusive perks, and the knowledge that you’re helping build something from the ground up.
