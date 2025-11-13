Songs For a New World - Dinner Show









VIP Sponsorship Table Package

Perfect for friends, celebrations, or businesses who want to enjoy an unforgettable evening while supporting the launch of a new emerging theatre venture.





Includes:

One reserved table for up to 6 guests

Premium seating selection

Early entry before general admission (15 min)

Buffet access for all guests at the table

One complimentary show drink per guest

Recognition as a Table Sponsor in the program and pre-show acknowledgment in our next 3 shows.

As a startup theatre company, your table sponsorship serves as a meaningful seed donation, helping establish the foundation for future productions and community programming.





Your contribution helps fund:

Performer, musician and technical crew stipends

Professional sound and lighting equipment

Mobile stage and production elements

The growth and sustainability of quality live performance

Enjoy prime seating, exclusive perks, and the knowledge that you’re helping build something from the ground up.