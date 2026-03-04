9 Sessions over 8 (or 9) Weeks
For those seeking deep transformation, healing, and soulful expression. This extended program combines personalized coaching, songwriting, and soulwork into a fully immersive experience.
- Step 1: TWO 60-90-min Zoom sessions. The Story Within — Mapping Your Soul. Tracing your life as a sacred map.
- Step 2: TWO 60-90-min Zoom sessions. The Heart’s Voice — Feeling Your Truth. Dive deep into your emotional landscape.
- Step 3: TWO 60-90-min Zoom sessions. The Archetype and The Muse — Shaping Your Story. Discover the voice, symbols, and archetypal energies.
- Step 4: TWO 60-90-min Zoom sessions. The Soul’s Echo — Anchoring Your Story. Integrate your experiences so your song can be finalized and crystalized.
- Step 5: 60-90-min Zoom session. Workshop — Mindset and Creative Expansion
- Deliverables:
- Digital studio-quality mp3/wav file of your custom, professionally written and acoustically recorded original song.
- Optional vocal participation in the song recording.
- Guided meditation version of your song.
- Signed lyric sheet.
- Guided integration practices, which may include journaling prompts, meditations, and extended listening rituals to anchor transformation.
- Personalized tools and practices to embody your song.
- Outcome: By the end of the 9 weekly sessions, your story, your emotions, and your soul’s essence will be fully expressed in a personal song. This VIP immersion offers transformation, healing, and a powerful embodiment of your authentic self. Your song will forever guide your growth and transformation, and serve as a beacon for your path forward. Your connection to divine presence will be amplified and the Song of Your Soul™ will become an integral part of your life.