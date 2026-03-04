Where the Light Gets In Ministries

Where the Light Gets In Ministries

Song of Your Soul(™)

Session Package item
Session Package
$1,277

2 Sessions over 1 (or 2) Week(s)

Perfect for those seeking one transformative coaching call and a custom song for a specific challenge or intention. A powerful first experience or preview of your deeper journey.

  • Step 1: 60-75-min Zoom session. 1:1 soul coaching session to uncover your emotional landscape, life narrative, and intention.
  • Step 2: Bob composes and records your personalized song based on insights from your session.
  • Step 3: 30-min Zoom session. Bob delivers your song, debriefs the process, and offers guidance on next steps.
  • Deliverable: Digital studio-quality mp3/wav file of your custom, professionally written and acoustically recorded original song.
  • Outcome: Your inner truth will be illuminated, mapped, and transformed into your personal song as a reflection of your soul, your story, and an eternal companion for the rest of your life.
Journey Package item
Journey Package
$1,777

4 Sessions over 4 Weeks

For those seeking a more coaching intensive program of consistent support and a deeper dive into the song experience.

  • Step 1: 60-90-min Zoom session. The Story Within — Mapping Your Soul. Tracing your life as a sacred map.
  • Step 2: 60-90-min Zoom session. The Heart’s Voice — Feeling Your Truth. Dive deep into your emotional landscape.
  • Step 3: 60-90-min Zoom session. The Archetype and The Muse — Shaping Your Story. Discover the voice, symbols, and archetypal energies.
  • Step 4: 60-90-min Zoom session. The Soul’s Echo — Anchoring Your Story. Integrate your experiences so your song can be finalized and crystalized.
  • Deliverables:
    • Digital studio-quality mp3/wav file of your custom, professionally written and acoustically recorded original song.
    • Guided integration practices, which may include journaling prompts, meditations, and listening rituals.
    • Optional song release consultation.
  • Outcome: By the end of the 4 weekly sessions, a healing will happen. You will see your life clearly, your path will be illuminated, and a depth will come into your being. Your light will grow stronger. Your resolve will improve. Your inner truth will be illuminated, mapped, and transformed into your personal song as a reflection of your soul, your story, and an eternal companion for the rest of your life.
Immersion Package item
Immersion Package
$4,777

9 Sessions over 8 (or 9) Weeks

For those seeking deep transformation, healing, and soulful expression. This extended program combines personalized coaching, songwriting, and soulwork into a fully immersive experience.

  • Step 1: TWO 60-90-min Zoom sessions. The Story Within — Mapping Your Soul. Tracing your life as a sacred map.
  • Step 2: TWO 60-90-min Zoom sessions. The Heart’s Voice — Feeling Your Truth. Dive deep into your emotional landscape.
  • Step 3: TWO 60-90-min Zoom sessions. The Archetype and The Muse — Shaping Your Story. Discover the voice, symbols, and archetypal energies.
  • Step 4: TWO 60-90-min Zoom sessions. The Soul’s Echo — Anchoring Your Story. Integrate your experiences so your song can be finalized and crystalized.
  • Step 5: 60-90-min Zoom session. Workshop — Mindset and Creative Expansion
  • Deliverables:
    • Digital studio-quality mp3/wav file of your custom, professionally written and acoustically recorded original song.
    • Optional vocal participation in the song recording.
    • Guided meditation version of your song.
    • Signed lyric sheet.
    • Guided integration practices, which may include journaling prompts, meditations, and extended listening rituals to anchor transformation.
    • Personalized tools and practices to embody your song.
  • Outcome: By the end of the 9 weekly sessions, your story, your emotions, and your soul’s essence will be fully expressed in a personal song. This VIP immersion offers transformation, healing, and a powerful embodiment of your authentic self. Your song will forever guide your growth and transformation, and serve as a beacon for your path forward. Your connection to divine presence will be amplified and the Song of Your Soul™ will become an integral part of your life.
