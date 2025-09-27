Rise & Shine! Song Sponsorships

Song: "I'm on Top of the World"
$150

Free 1/2 page program advertisement included

Song: "I'm on Top of the World"
$225

Free full page program advertisement included

Song: "Imagine"
$150

Free 1/2 Page program advertisement included

Song: "Imagine"
$225

Free Full Page program advertisement included

Song: “You’ve Got a Friend”
$225

Free Full Page program advertisement included

Song: "Walking on Sunshine"
$150

Free 1/2 Page program advertisement included

Song dedication without ad "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"
$100

Your name and song dedication will appear in the program

Song dedication without ad: "Walking on Sunshine"
$100

Your name and song dedication will appear in the program

Song dedication without ad: "Lean on Me"
$100

Your name and song dedication will appear in the program

Song dedication without ad: "Imagine"
$100

Your name and song dedication will appear in the program

Song dedication without ad: "I'm on Top of the World"
$100

Your name and song dedication will appear in the program

Song dedication without ad: "Pure Imagination"
$100

Your name and song dedication will appear in the program

Song dedication without ad: "Dancing in the Street"
$100

Your name and song dedication will appear in the program

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing