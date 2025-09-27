Rise & Shine! Song Sponsorships

Free 1/2 page program advertisement included
Free full page program advertisement included
Free 1/2 Page program advertisement included
Free Full Page program advertisement included
Free Full Page program advertisement included
Free 1/2 Page program advertisement included
Your name and song dedication will appear in the program
Your name and song dedication will appear in the program
Your name and song dedication will appear in the program
Your name and song dedication will appear in the program
Your name and song dedication will appear in the program
Your name and song dedication will appear in the program
Your name and song dedication will appear in the program
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing