Song Sung Spring Fling

283 N Stone Ave

Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

General Admission for one person
$40

Your General Admission ENTRY TICKET includes, entry, dinner, music by Fever Quartet, music by Kayleigh Mathews, one drink token & one general raffle ticket.


Please see special pricing to purchase the two ticket package. Limited # of 2 ticket packages available.

VIP Admission for one person
$70

Your VIP ENTRY TICKET includes


  • Entry into the Historic Bates Mansion
  • Dinner
  • Music by Fever Quartet
  • Music by Kayleigh Mathews
  • Priority entry with doors opening at 4:15 for one VIP ticket holder.
  • Priority to the dinner buffet for one person. .
  • 2 drink tokens
  • Front table seating for one person.
  • 1 VIP Parking space close to the entrance.



General Admission Package for 2 People
$75

Your General Admission ENTRY TICKET includes,

  • Entry into the Historic Bates Mansion
  • Dinner
  • Music by Fever Quartet
  • Music by Kayleigh Mathews
  • One drink token
  • One general raffle ticket.


Limited # of 2 ticket packages available. Once sold out, this package will not be offered and only 1 person entry tickets will be available.

VIP Admission Package for 2 People
$120

Your VIP ENTRY TICKET includes the following:

  • Priority entry with doors opening at 4:15 for 2 VIP ticket holders.
  • Priority to the dinner buffet for 2.
  • 4 drink tokens
  • Front table seating for 2..
  • 1 VIP Parking space close to the entrance.
TABLE SPONSOR
$100

Sponsor as many tables as you would like. Each table sponsor comes with One General Admission Entry Ticket along with signage on table featuring YOU as the Table Sponsor. You will also be mentioned on social media before and after the event. Thank you for your generous support

VIP TABLE SPONSOR
$200

Your VIP ENTRY TICKET includes the following:

  • Priority entry with doors opening at 4:15 for 2 VIP ticket holders.
  • Priority to the dinner buffet for 2.
  • 4 drink tokens
  • Front table seating for 2..
  • 1 VIP Parking space close to the entrance.
  • Signage on one VIP table.
  • Recognition on social media prior and after the event.


Thank you for your generous support.

Add a donation for Phones Down Just Drive Inc

$

