Songs of our Tribe - Valentine Edition

Hosted by
About this event
We’re thrilled to welcome you to this special event, featuring the soulful One Tribe One Star Band! 🌟
By contributing to the $18 donation, you support One Tribe One Star’s mission: uplifting the Jewish community, advocating for Israel, and combating antisemitism. You also embrace the spirit of chai (life), a symbol of life and good fortune in Jewish tradition, making your contribution especially meaningful.
All donations are tax-deductible, and a receipt will be provided.
We can’t wait to share this unforgettable evening with you! 🇮🇱💙🎗️
We’re excited to have you join us for this special event, featuring the soulful One Tribe One Star Band! 🌟
While the recommended donation is $18, the minimum $10 contribution ensures everyone can participate. Your support helps us celebrate music, honor our heritage, and strengthen community bonds.
All donations are tax-deductible, and a receipt will be provided.
We can’t wait to share this unforgettable evening with you! 🇮🇱💙🎗️
Celebrate your support with a powerful symbol of strength and unity! Along with your entry pass, you’ll receive a Lion of Judah T-shirt (choice of blue or white, printed on one side, based on available inventory). Available in V-neck or round neck, sizes range from S to XXL, and you can collect your shirt during the event.
Want to see the T-shirt? Visit onetribeonestar.org/shop to check out the design!
All donations are tax-deductible, and a receipt will be provided.
We can’t wait to share this unforgettable evening with you! 🇮🇱💙🎗️
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!