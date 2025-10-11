ONE TRIBE ONE STAR

Songs of our Tribe - Third Edition

2159 Roosevelt Ave

Redwood City, CA 94061, USA

Recommended Donation Entry Pass
$18

We’re thrilled to welcome you to this special event, featuring the soulful One Tribe One Star Band! 🌟

By contributing to the $18 donation, you support One Tribe One Star’s mission: uplifting the Jewish community, advocating for Israel, and combating antisemitism. You also embrace the spirit of chai (life), a symbol of life and good fortune in Jewish tradition, making your contribution especially meaningful.

All donations are tax-deductible, and a receipt will be provided.

Minimum Donation Entry Pass
$10

We’re excited to have you join us for this special event, featuring the soulful One Tribe One Star Band! 🌟

While the recommended donation is $18, the minimum $10 contribution ensures everyone can participate. Your support helps us celebrate music, honor our heritage, and strengthen community bonds.

Recommended Donation + Lion of Judah Tee
$38

Celebrate your support with a powerful symbol of strength and unity! Along with your entry pass, you’ll receive a Lion of Judah T-shirt (choice of blue or white, printed on one side, based on available inventory). Available in V-neck or round neck, sizes range from S to XXL, and you can collect your shirt during the event.

Want to see the T-shirt? Visit onetribeonestar.org/shop to check out the design!


