Songwriters in the Round: Guenther • Knox • Wirkkala

🎤 Songwriters in the Round

🕖 Music starts at 6:30 PM

Featuring:

Chris Guenther • Scott Knox • Carl Wirkkala

🎶 Opening Act: Breann Tresenriter

Brothers and Sisters!! Enjoy an intimate, acoustic-style night as these talented songwriters share their original music and the stories behind the songs. Dinner is NOT INCLUDED. Dinner will be available first come first served from 5:00pm until sold out. BE SURE TO ENTER YOU GAID NUMBER AT CHECK OUT TO QUALIFY.