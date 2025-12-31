Fraternal Order of Eagles Tenino #564

Songwriters in the Round: Guenther • Knox • Wirkkala

349 Sussex Ave W

Tenino, WA 98589, USA

Songwriters Ticket (Non Member)
$20

🎤 Songwriters in the Round
🕖 Music starts at 6:30 PM
Featuring:
Chris Guenther • Scott Knox • Carl Wirkkala

🎶 Opening Act: Breann Tresenriter

Enjoy an intimate, acoustic-style night as these talented songwriters share their original music and the stories behind the songs. Dinner is NOT INCLUDED. Dinner will be available first come first served from 5:00pm until sold out.

