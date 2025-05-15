Sonny Lee Brown Foundation's Silent Auction

Standard King Room – Garden View
Unwind in comfort and island charm in our Standard King Room, perfectly nestled amidst lush tropical gardens. This spacious retreat features a plush king-size bed, ideal for solo travelers or couples looking to relax and recharge.
Enjoy modern comforts like air conditioning, a flat-screen TV for your entertainment, and a secure in-room safe for peace of mind. Step outside to soak in the sights and sounds of paradise, with your room just steps away from the beach, pool, and all the amenities Negril Tree House has to offer.
Whether you’re here to explore or just escape, this garden-view oasis offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience.
Your slice of paradise awaits!
Subject to availability and only from May 1st - October 31st
Expires August 31, 2026
60 Minutes Full Body Massage
$60
60-Minute Full-Body Massage on the Beach
Let the soothing sounds of the ocean and the gentle Caribbean breeze melt your stress away during this luxurious 60-minute full-body massage—delivered just steps from the sea.
Sink into serenity as our skilled therapist uses a blend of relaxing techniques to ease tension, improve circulation, and restore your sense of well-being—all while you’re surrounded by the natural beauty of Negril’s Seven Mile Beach.
Whether you’re unwinding after a day of adventure or simply indulging in self-care, this beachfront escape will leave you feeling renewed, relaxed, and totally in tune with paradise.
🌊 Nature’s soundtrack. Skilled hands. Pure bliss.
You deserve this moment.
Private Candlelight Dinner for Two – Negril Sunset!
$150
Private Candlelight Dinner for Two – Negril Sunset Experience
Indulge in the ultimate romantic escape with a private beachfront dinner for two, set right on the powdery sands of Negril’s famous Seven Mile Beach.
As the golden sun dips below the horizon, casting a warm glow across the Caribbean Sea, you and your special someone will be treated to a specially curated gourmet menu, personalized service from your own dedicated wait staff, and the soft flicker of candlelight all around.
Your private table is elegantly set just steps from the water, where the waves provide a gentle soundtrack to an unforgettable evening of love, laughter, and fine dining.
🍽️ Highlights:
🌅 Breathtaking Negril sunset backdrop
🍷 Exclusive, chef-prepared multi-course meal
🕯️ Romantic candlelit setting
👨💼 Personalized, attentive service
Whether you're celebrating a honeymoon, anniversary, or simply each other, this magical beachside dining experience is the perfect way to make memories that will last a lifetime.
Reserve your table in paradise—where love meets luxury under the stars.
