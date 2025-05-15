Sonny Lee Brown Foundation's Silent Auction

Private Candlelight Dinner for Two – Negril Sunset Experience Indulge in the ultimate romantic escape with a private beachfront dinner for two, set right on the powdery sands of Negril’s famous Seven Mile Beach. As the golden sun dips below the horizon, casting a warm glow across the Caribbean Sea, you and your special someone will be treated to a specially curated gourmet menu, personalized service from your own dedicated wait staff, and the soft flicker of candlelight all around. Your private table is elegantly set just steps from the water, where the waves provide a gentle soundtrack to an unforgettable evening of love, laughter, and fine dining. 🍽️ Highlights: 🌅 Breathtaking Negril sunset backdrop 🍷 Exclusive, chef-prepared multi-course meal 🕯️ Romantic candlelit setting 👨‍💼 Personalized, attentive service Whether you're celebrating a honeymoon, anniversary, or simply each other, this magical beachside dining experience is the perfect way to make memories that will last a lifetime. Reserve your table in paradise—where love meets luxury under the stars.

Private Candlelight Dinner for Two – Negril Sunset Experience Indulge in the ultimate romantic escape with a private beachfront dinner for two, set right on the powdery sands of Negril’s famous Seven Mile Beach. As the golden sun dips below the horizon, casting a warm glow across the Caribbean Sea, you and your special someone will be treated to a specially curated gourmet menu, personalized service from your own dedicated wait staff, and the soft flicker of candlelight all around. Your private table is elegantly set just steps from the water, where the waves provide a gentle soundtrack to an unforgettable evening of love, laughter, and fine dining. 🍽️ Highlights: 🌅 Breathtaking Negril sunset backdrop 🍷 Exclusive, chef-prepared multi-course meal 🕯️ Romantic candlelit setting 👨‍💼 Personalized, attentive service Whether you're celebrating a honeymoon, anniversary, or simply each other, this magical beachside dining experience is the perfect way to make memories that will last a lifetime. Reserve your table in paradise—where love meets luxury under the stars.

seeMoreDetailsMobile