Sons Of American Legion Wahoo Squadron 82 Annual Membership Drive

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until July 20, 2027
The simplest way to support our mission.
No meetings. No volunteer obligation. Just support.
Honor the service and sacrifice of your family's veteran while supporting the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82. This membership is designed for those who want to support veterans, patriotism, youth programs, and community service without any expectation of volunteering time or attending events.
Includes:
Valid until July 20, 2027
Patriot Membership
No meetings. No volunteer obligation. Just support. and some swag!
The Patriot Membership is designed for those who want to honor their family’s military legacy and support the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 without committing extra time, labor, or volunteer hours.
This level allows you to show your pride, support local veteran and community programs, and represent the mission with Squadron 82 gear.
Includes:
Wear your support proudly.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Liberty Membership
More than a member. A volunteer. A supporter. A difference-maker.
The Liberty Membership is for those who want to do more than simply support the mission financially. Liberty Members are willing to lend a hand, volunteer when they are able, and help Squadron 82 continue its work supporting veterans, youth programs, patriotism, and community service throughout our community.
While there is never a required number of volunteer hours, Liberty Members are the men and women who help make our events, fundraisers, and programs successful. Their additional financial support and willingness to serve strengthen the impact of Squadron 82.
Includes:
No expiration
Legacy Membership
Leave a lasting mark on Squadron 82.
The Legacy Membership is our highest level of support and is intended for individuals, families, and businesses that want to make a significant investment in the future of Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82.
Legacy Members help fund veteran support initiatives, youth programs, community projects, patriotic activities, and the long-term growth of our organization. Their generosity allows Squadron 82 to expand its impact and continue serving future generations.
In recognition of their commitment, Legacy Members receive special recognition within the Squadron and may be honored through permanent displays, commemorative items, or other recognition programs established by the Squadron.
Includes:
Suggested Contribution: $500+
Help preserve the past, strengthen the present, and build the future of Squadron 82.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!