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About the memberships

Sons Of American Legion Wahoo Squadron 82 Annual Membership Drive

Minuteman Membership
$20

Valid until July 20, 2027

Minuteman Membership

The simplest way to support our mission.

No meetings. No volunteer obligation. Just support.

Honor the service and sacrifice of your family's veteran while supporting the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82. This membership is designed for those who want to support veterans, patriotism, youth programs, and community service without any expectation of volunteering time or attending events.

Includes:

  • Annual SAL Membership
  • Membership Certificate
Patriot Membership
$70

Valid until July 20, 2027

Patriot Membership

No meetings. No volunteer obligation. Just support. and some swag!

The Patriot Membership is designed for those who want to honor their family’s military legacy and support the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 without committing extra time, labor, or volunteer hours.

This level allows you to show your pride, support local veteran and community programs, and represent the mission with Squadron 82 gear.

Includes:

  • Annual SAL Membership
  • Membership Certificate
  • Squadron 82 T-Shirt
  • Squadron 82 Hat

Wear your support proudly.

Liberty Membership
$70

Valid until July 20, 2027

Liberty Membership

More than a member. A volunteer. A supporter. A difference-maker.

The Liberty Membership is for those who want to do more than simply support the mission financially. Liberty Members are willing to lend a hand, volunteer when they are able, and help Squadron 82 continue its work supporting veterans, youth programs, patriotism, and community service throughout our community.

While there is never a required number of volunteer hours, Liberty Members are the men and women who help make our events, fundraisers, and programs successful. Their additional financial support and willingness to serve strengthen the impact of Squadron 82.

Includes:

  • Annual SAL Membership
  • Membership Certificate
  • Squadron 82 T-Shirt
  • Squadron 82 Hat
  • Squadron 82 Challenge Coin
  • Recognition as a Liberty Member
Legacy Membership
$500

No expiration

Legacy Membership

Leave a lasting mark on Squadron 82.

The Legacy Membership is our highest level of support and is intended for individuals, families, and businesses that want to make a significant investment in the future of Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82.

Legacy Members help fund veteran support initiatives, youth programs, community projects, patriotic activities, and the long-term growth of our organization. Their generosity allows Squadron 82 to expand its impact and continue serving future generations.

In recognition of their commitment, Legacy Members receive special recognition within the Squadron and may be honored through permanent displays, commemorative items, or other recognition programs established by the Squadron.

Includes:

  • Annual SAL Membership
  • Membership Certificate
  • Squadron 82 T-Shirt
  • Squadron 82 Hat
  • Squadron 82 Challenge Coin
  • Special Legacy Member Recognition

Suggested Contribution: $500+

Help preserve the past, strengthen the present, and build the future of Squadron 82.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!