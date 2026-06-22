Sons Of American Legion Wahoo Squadron 82 Annual Membership Drive

Patriot Membership

No meetings. No volunteer obligation. Just support. and some swag!

The Patriot Membership is designed for those who want to honor their family’s military legacy and support the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 without committing extra time, labor, or volunteer hours.

This level allows you to show your pride, support local veteran and community programs, and represent the mission with Squadron 82 gear.

Includes:

Annual SAL Membership

Membership Certificate

Squadron 82 T-Shirt

Squadron 82 Hat

Wear your support proudly.