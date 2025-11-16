Red White and Brew Sponsorship

About this shop
Large Logo on Event Banner
Logo on Event Advertising (flyers and yard signs)
Verbal Recognition during Event Remarks
Recognition with links to the businesses through our Post 202 Facebook page
2 Complimentary Tickets to Red White and Brews on Feb 15th 2026 at 2pm at NewSylum
Medium Logo on Event Banner
Verbal Recognition during Event Remarks
Recognition with links to the businesses through our Post 202 Facebook page
1 Complimentary Ticket to Red White and Brews on Feb 15th 2026 at 2pm at NewSylum
Small Logo on Event Banner
Recognition with links to the businesses through our Post 202 Facebook page
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!