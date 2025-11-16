Red White and Brew Sponsorship

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 202, Newtown CT

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 202, Newtown CT

Red White and Brew Silver Star Sponsorship
$500

Large Logo on Event Banner

Logo on Event Advertising (flyers and yard signs)

Verbal Recognition during Event Remarks

Recognition with links to the businesses through our Post 202 Facebook page

2 Complimentary Tickets to Red White and Brews on Feb 15th 2026 at 2pm at NewSylum

Red White and Brew Legion of Merit Sponsorship
$250

Medium Logo on Event Banner

Verbal Recognition during Event Remarks

Recognition with links to the businesses through our Post 202 Facebook page

1 Complimentary Ticket to Red White and Brews on Feb 15th 2026 at 2pm at NewSylum

Red White and Brew Bronze Star Sponsorship
$100

Small Logo on Event Banner

Recognition with links to the businesses through our Post 202 Facebook page


