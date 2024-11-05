Sonz of a Beast Empowerment Project
Arnold Sports Festival Fit Experience Sweepstakes
Bronze Donation
$20
$20 Donation: 20 tickets Any Donation between $20 -$39 Will receive a Sons of a Beast Shaker Cup
Silver Donation
$45
$45 Donation: 45 entries + (1) Sons of a Beast T-ShirtAny Donation between $45-$89 will receive a Sons of a Beast T-shirt.
Gold Donation
$90
$90 Donation: 90 entries + (1) Sons of a Beast Hoodie Any Donation between $90 -$149 will receive a Sons of a Beast Hoodie.
Platinum Donation
$140
$140 Donation: 140 entries + (1) Full Package (Hoodie, T-shirt, and Shaker Cup SIGNED BY ENTIRE Sons of a Beast Team)
Thank You Donation
$1
$1 Donation : 1 entry. Thank you for you donation. Every $1.00 Counts.
