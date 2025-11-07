Sophia Collection Waitlist: “Crown of Strength” Bag (Limited Edition – Only 200 Available)

Dimensions listed as 23″ W x 13.5″ H with a depth (gusset) of about ~5″ (based on “23 x 13.5 x 5 inches”).





Looking for a bag you can put your entire life into? We've got you covered with our Holo Holo. This multi-functional tote features an open-top design for easy access and is reversible, so it's like having two bags in one! Grab all your stuff and Holo Holo!