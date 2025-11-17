Soque River Watershed Association Annual Membership

About the memberships
Valid until April 7, 2027
Eligibility: Full-time students up to 21 years of age
Benefits:
· Volunteer Service Credit Hours
· Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter
· Event alerts
· Office Pickup of Member decal
· 10% Off SRWA Merchandise On Website
Valid until April 7, 2027
Eligibility: Military Service Members, First Responders, Teachers, and Seniors
Benefits:
· Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report
· Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter
· Event alerts
· Member decal
· 10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website
Valid until April 7, 2027
Benefits:
· 2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration
· Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report
· Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter
· Event alerts
· Member decal
· 10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website
Valid until April 7, 2027
Benefits:
· River Guardian Membership Gift
· Recognition in the SRWA Honor Registry
· Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report
· 2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration
· Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter
· Event alerts
· Member decal
· 10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website
Valid until April 7, 2027
Benefits:
· Watershed Protector Membership Gift
· Discounted Entry into the SRWA Golf Outing
· Recognition in the SRWA Honor Registry
· Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report
· 2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration
· Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter
· Event alerts
· Member decal
· 10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website
Valid until April 7, 2027
Benefits:
· Conservation Circle Membership Gift
· Special Invite to the SRWA Member Appreciation Event
· Discounted Entry into the SRWA Golf Outing
· Recognition in the SRWA Honor Registry
· 2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration
· Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report
· Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter
· Event alerts
· Member decal
· 10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website
Valid until April 7, 2027
Benefits:
· Soque River Legacy Partner Membership gift
· Special Invite to the SRWA Special Donor Dinner
· Special Invite to the SRWA Member Appreciation Event
· Discounted Entry into the SRWA Golf Outing
· Recognition in the SRWA Honor Registry
· 2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration
· Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report
· Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter
· Event alerts
· Member decal
· 10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website
Valid until April 7, 2027
Benefits:
· Private Fly Fishing Experience for 2 Angulars
· Opportunity to Name An SRWA Environmental Project
· Personal Recognition at All SRWA events
· Personal Invite to a special SRWA Board Meeting
· Special Invite to the SRWA Special Donor Dinner
· Special Invite to the SRWA Member Appreciation Event
· Discounted Entry into the SRWA Golf Outing
· Recognition in the SRWA Honor Registry
· 2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration
· Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report
· Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter
· Event alerts
· Member decal
· 10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website
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