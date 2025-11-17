Soque River Watershed Association Inc

Offered by

Soque River Watershed Association Inc

About the memberships

Soque River Watershed Association Annual Membership

Student River Patrol
Free

Valid until April 7, 2027

Eligibility: Full-time students up to 21 years of age


Benefits:

·       Volunteer Service Credit Hours

·       Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter

·       Event alerts

·       Office Pickup of Member decal

·  10% Off SRWA Merchandise On Website

Headwaters Member
$35

Valid until April 7, 2027

Eligibility: Military Service Members, First Responders, Teachers, and Seniors


Benefits:


·       Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report


·       Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter

·       Event alerts

·       Member decal

·  10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website

Stream Steward
$75

Valid until April 7, 2027

Benefits:


·       2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration


·       Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report

·       Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter

·       Event alerts

·       Member decal

·  10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website

River Guardian
$150

Valid until April 7, 2027

Benefits:


·   River Guardian Membership Gift

·     Recognition in the SRWA Honor Registry


·       Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report

·       2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration

·       Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter

·       Event alerts

·       Member decal

·  10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website


Watershed Protector
$300

Valid until April 7, 2027

Benefits:


·       Watershed Protector Membership Gift

·       Discounted Entry into the SRWA Golf Outing


·       Recognition in the SRWA Honor Registry

·       Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report

·       2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration

·       Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter

·       Event alerts

·       Member decal

·  10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website

Conservation Circle
$500

Valid until April 7, 2027

Benefits:


·       Conservation Circle Membership Gift

·       Special Invite to the SRWA Member Appreciation Event


·       Discounted Entry into the SRWA Golf Outing

·       Recognition in the SRWA Honor Registry

·       2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration

·       Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report

·       Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter

·       Event alerts

·       Member decal

·  10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website

Soque River Legacy Partner
$1,000

Valid until April 7, 2027

Benefits:


·       Soque River Legacy Partner Membership gift

·       Special Invite to the SRWA Special Donor Dinner


·       Special Invite to the SRWA Member Appreciation Event

·       Discounted Entry into the SRWA Golf Outing

·       Recognition in the SRWA Honor Registry

·       2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration

·       Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report

·       Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter

·       Event alerts

·       Member decal

·  10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website

Soque River Champion
$5,000

Valid until April 7, 2027

Benefits:


·       Private Fly Fishing Experience for 2 Angulars

·       Opportunity to Name An SRWA Environmental Project

·       Personal Recognition at All SRWA events

·      Personal Invite to a special SRWA Board Meeting


·       Special Invite to the SRWA Special Donor Dinner

·       Special Invite to the SRWA Member Appreciation Event

·       Discounted Entry into the SRWA Golf Outing

·       Recognition in the SRWA Honor Registry

·       2 Week Early SRWA Event Registration

·       Digital Copy of the Annual Water Report

·       Quarterly SRWA e-newsletter

·       Event alerts

·       Member decal

·  10% Off SRWA Merchandise on Website

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