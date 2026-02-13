SOR Cleveland Foundation Fund's Wing Ding Silent Auction

PRIVATE VIP VAULT TOUR AND MUSEUM ADMISSION FOR UP TO SIX PEOPLE

Value: $2,000

Go behind the scenes for an intimate look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s artifact collection. This experience will take you into the Museum's vault to view items in the collection not seen or available to the general public.

The Vault boasts more than 20,000 artifacts, including instruments, clothing, and handwritten lyrics from a multitude of artists from the origin of rock & roll to the present.

Afterward, you can continue to explore the Museum on your own – tour the exhibits, play in the Garage, visit the Hall of Fame Gallery, and shop in the store!



