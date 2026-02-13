SOR Cleveland Foundation Fund's Wing Ding Silent Auction

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Pick up at end of event at The Local Bar
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PRIVATE VIP LIBRARY & ARCHIVES TOUR FOR UP TO SIX PEOPLE
Value $500
Go behind the scenes at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Library & Archives, located in the Gill & Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts at Cuyahoga Community College. This experience will take you into the archival vaults, where you can see invaluable treasures of rock & roll history. Highlights among the vast holdings include handwritten lyrics and set lists, diaries and letters, rare posters, never-before-seen photographs, and unique audio and video recordings.
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PRIVATE VIP VAULT TOUR AND MUSEUM ADMISSION FOR UP TO SIX PEOPLE
Value: $2,000
Go behind the scenes for an intimate look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s artifact collection. This experience will take you into the Museum's vault to view items in the collection not seen or available to the general public.
The Vault boasts more than 20,000 artifacts, including instruments, clothing, and handwritten lyrics from a multitude of artists from the origin of rock & roll to the present.
Afterward, you can continue to explore the Museum on your own – tour the exhibits, play in the Garage, visit the Hall of Fame Gallery, and shop in the store!
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V/O Med Spa Signature Facial
Enjoy the V/O Med Spa Signature Facial. This package includes the signature facial, 20 units of Wrinkle Relaxer, and a ZO "Getting Skin Ready" Kit.
Value: $545
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“Fairway to the Finish” – Mayfield Country Club Foursome ($850 value)
Minimum Bid: $175
Gather your foursome and enjoy a classic day on a championship course at one of Northeast Ohio’s most respected private clubs. This premier golf experience includes a foursome of golf, 18 holes, and golf cart included. Tee times available weekdays before 10:00 AM or after 1:00 PM, or weekends after 2:00 PM. Expires December 31, 2026.
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“Pickleball Power Chords” – Cleveland Premier Pickleball Package ($330 value)
Minimum Bid: $75
Serve it like a headliner at Cleveland Premier Pickleball. This premium package includes two Joola rackets, pickleballs, and one $100 gift certificate for court time. A high-energy, competitive experience perfect for players ready to dominate the court.
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“Rockstar Nutrition Tour Kit” – Health & Wellness Basket ($750 total value)
Minimum Bid: $150
Fuel the performance like a true headliner with this premium wellness package valued at $750. Includes three-month supply of Juice Plus gummy supplements ($250 value), three-month supply of Juice Plus chocolate nutrition shakes with blender bottle ($120 value), LMNT electrolyte sticks ($180 value), Mission Meats snack sticks ($80 value), Vagamour hair oil and biotin gummies ($75 value), and one $20 Green Farm Juicery gift card. A high-impact, performance-driven collection built for someone ready to win big.
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