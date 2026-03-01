Soroptimist International - 2026 Awards Reception

Adult Brunch Ticket





( Regarding Parking : No host self-parking is available for $15/No host valet parking for $20)





PLEASE READ - WHEN PAYING VIA ZEFFY - Zeffy defaults to include a service charge fee at checkout. To remove or decrease the service charge fee please be sure to change the percentage to ‘OTHER’ and input your chosen contribution amount which can be any amount, including Zero.





Because there is no additional charge for paying via credit card or Apple/Google Pay, we are requesting that all reservations be paid for in advance via the Zeffy website when making your RSVP to simplify the reservation and collection process. If you are unable to pay via credit card or Apple/Google Pay, please contact us to discuss.



