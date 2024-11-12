eventClosed

Soroptimist International of Cascadia Online's Silent Auction

Hyatt Regency Bellevue Gift Certificate item
Hyatt Regency Bellevue Gift Certificate
$50

Bed and breakfast for two at Hyatt Regency Bellevue. One weekend (Friday or Saturday) night accommodation for two. Breakfast for two in Eques, Valet Parking, and 2 PM late checkout. Advance reservation required. Expires April 30, 2025. Subject to availability. Breakfast not available for specialty breakfasts (Mother's Day, Easter, etc.). Fair market value $400. Gift certificate will be mailed to the winner at auction close, to the address provided in the bid, as long as it is within the United States.

