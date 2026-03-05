Soroptimist International of Gold Beach

Offered by

Soroptimist International of Gold Beach

About this shop

Rhinestone Bling Fundraiser

Long sleeved T-shirt - Size Small item
Long sleeved T-shirt - Size Small
$25

Black long sleeved T-shirt with rhinestones spelling out Soroptimist. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.

Black long sleeved - Size Medium item
Black long sleeved - Size Medium
$25

Black long sleeved T-shirt with rhinestones spelling out Soroptimist. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.

Black long sleeved T-shirt - Size Large item
Black long sleeved T-shirt - Size Large
$25

Black long sleeved T-shirt with rhinestones spelling out Soroptimist. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.

Black long sleeved T-shirt - Size XL item
Black long sleeved T-shirt - Size XL
$25

Black long sleeved T-shirt with rhinestones spelling out Soroptimist. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.

Black long sleeve T-shirt - Size 2XL item
Black long sleeve T-shirt - Size 2XL
$25

Black long sleeved T-shirt with rhinestones spelling out Soroptimist. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.

Black short sleeve T-shirt - Size Small item
Black short sleeve T-shirt - Size Small
$25

Black short sleeved T-shirt with Soroptimist spelled out in rhinestones. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.


Black short sleeve T-shirt - Size Medium item
Black short sleeve T-shirt - Size Medium
$25

Black short sleeved T-shirt with Soroptimist spelled out in rhinestones. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.

Black short sleeve T-shirt - Size Large item
Black short sleeve T-shirt - Size Large
$25

Black short sleeved T-shirt with Soroptimist spelled out in rhinestones. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.

Black short sleeved T-shirt - Size XL item
Black short sleeved T-shirt - Size XL
$25

Black short sleeved T-shirt with Soroptimist spelled out in rhinestones. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.

Black short sleeve T-shirt - Size 2XL item
Black short sleeve T-shirt - Size 2XL
$25

Black short sleeved T-shirt with Soroptimist spelled out in rhinestones. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.

Cosmetic Bag - White item
Cosmetic Bag - White item
Cosmetic Bag - White
$5

Small canvas cosmetic bag with Soroptimist logo in rhinestones.

Cosmetic Bag - Black item
Cosmetic Bag - Black
$5

Small canvas cosmetic bag with Soroptimist logo in rhinestones.

Grocery bag item
Grocery bag item
Grocery bag
$10

Black canvas bag with Soroptimist logo in rhinestones.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!