Rhinestone Bling Fundraiser

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Black long sleeved T-shirt with rhinestones spelling out Soroptimist. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.
Black long sleeved T-shirt with rhinestones spelling out Soroptimist. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.
Black long sleeved T-shirt with rhinestones spelling out Soroptimist. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.
Black long sleeved T-shirt with rhinestones spelling out Soroptimist. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.
Black long sleeved T-shirt with rhinestones spelling out Soroptimist. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.
Black short sleeved T-shirt with Soroptimist spelled out in rhinestones. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.
Black short sleeved T-shirt with Soroptimist spelled out in rhinestones. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.
Black short sleeved T-shirt with Soroptimist spelled out in rhinestones. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.
Black short sleeved T-shirt with Soroptimist spelled out in rhinestones. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.
Black short sleeved T-shirt with Soroptimist spelled out in rhinestones. Different colors of rhinestones available - blue, light purple, multi or silver.
Small canvas cosmetic bag with Soroptimist logo in rhinestones.
Small canvas cosmetic bag with Soroptimist logo in rhinestones.
Black canvas bag with Soroptimist logo in rhinestones.
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