Soroptimist International of Honolulu Membership

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Renews yearly on: June 30
For renewing members, and new members joining between July 1 - December 31, 2026, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027
NOTE WHEN PAYING VIA ZEFFY - Zeffy defaults to include a service charge fee at checkout. To remove or decrease the service charge fee please be sure to change the percentage to ‘OTHER’ and input your chosen contribution amount which can be any amount, including Zero.
Valid until June 30
For new members joining between January 1 through June 30, 2027, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027.
NOTE WHEN PAYING VIA ZEFFY - Zeffy defaults to include a service charge fee at checkout. To remove or decrease the service charge fee please be sure to change the percentage to ‘OTHER’ and input your chosen contribution amount which can be any amount, including Zero.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!