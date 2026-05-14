Soroptimist International of Honolulu

Offered by

Soroptimist International of Honolulu

Soroptimist International of Honolulu Membership

Full Year Annual Membership Dues-Fiscal Year Ending June 30
$180

Renews yearly on: June 30

For renewing members, and new members joining between July 1 - December 31, 2026, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027


NOTE WHEN PAYING VIA ZEFFY - Zeffy defaults to include a service charge fee at checkout.  To remove or decrease the service charge fee please be sure to change the percentage to ‘OTHER’ and input your chosen contribution amount which can be any amount, including Zero.

Partial Year Dues-Fiscal Year Ending June 30
$125

Valid until June 30

For new members joining between January 1 through June 30, 2027, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027.


NOTE WHEN PAYING VIA ZEFFY - Zeffy defaults to include a service charge fee at checkout.  To remove or decrease the service charge fee please be sure to change the percentage to ‘OTHER’ and input your chosen contribution amount which can be any amount, including Zero.

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