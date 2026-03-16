Soroptimist International Of The Americas Inc

Offered by

Soroptimist International Of The Americas Inc

Soroptimist International Of Kenton Hardin County

Light Blue Apron
$20

Available in light blue. One size fits all. Buttons allow it to be adjustable at top.

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Yellow Apron
$20

Available in canary yellow. One size fits all. Buttons allow it to be adjustable at top.

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Black Phone Stand item
Black Phone Stand
$12

Phone stand. Available in black. Holds phone or tablet.

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White Phone Stand item
White Phone Stand
$12

Phone stand. Available in white. Holds phone or tablet.

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Sparkle Pin item
Sparkle Pin
$3

"She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." lapel pin

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Glass Break Bracelet item
Glass Break Bracelet
$8

Glass Break Bracelet to help prevent human trafficking. A discrete way to keep loved ones safe.

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Note Cards item
Note Cards
$8

Motivational notecards - blank inside.

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