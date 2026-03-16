Soroptimist International Of Kenton Hardin County

Available in light blue. One size fits all. Buttons allow it to be adjustable at top.
Available in canary yellow. One size fits all. Buttons allow it to be adjustable at top.
Phone stand. Available in black. Holds phone or tablet.
Phone stand. Available in white. Holds phone or tablet.
"She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." lapel pin
Glass Break Bracelet to help prevent human trafficking. A discrete way to keep loved ones safe.
Motivational notecards - blank inside.
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