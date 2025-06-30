Soroptimist International of the Golden West Region's Shop

Golden West Region offers a beautiful custom-designed shawl to take everywhere with you. It will take the chill off your shoulders and still look chic no matter what you wear! Order yours today! ($5.00 shipping) Available in 2 colors: Black with gold foil script or Navy with gold foil script.

Golden West Region offers a beautiful custom-designed shawl to take everywhere with you. It will take the chill off your shoulders and still look chic no matter what you wear! Order yours today! ($5.00 shipping) Available in 2 colors: Black with gold foil script or Navy with gold foil script.

seeMoreDetailsMobile