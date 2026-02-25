Ujima Maternity Network

Hosted by

Ujima Maternity Network

About this event

Sorority Tea: A Collective Call for Black Maternal Health Awareness in Arkansas

100 Legacy Acrs Dr

Conway, AR 72032, USA

General Admission Now - April 26th
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and 3 drink tickets and bites.


Grab your tickets!

Sorority Vendor Booth
$100

Host a vendor booth at the Sorority Tea.

Platinum Sponsorship Level 1
$5,000

Premier partnership recognition with logo placement across all event materials and the website, two sponsor tables & 8 tickets, featured social media promotion, verbal recognition, a speaking opportunity, and 10 drink tickets.

Gold Sponsorship Level 2
$2,500

High-visibility sponsorship including logo placement on the website and select materials, social media spotlight recognition, verbal acknowledgment, and 6 custom event shirts. One Sponsorship table and 6 tickets to the event & 10 drink tickets.

Silver Sponsorship Level 3
$1,000

Valued sponsorship featuring logo placement on the event webpage, three event tickets on-site acknowledgment & 8 drink tickets.

Bronze Sponsorship Level 4
$500

Community partnership recognition with name listed on the event webpage. Two event tickets and 5 drink tickets.

Community Booster Sponsorship Level 5
$250

Supporter recognition with name listed on the event webpage 3 drink tickets. Two event tickets.

Add a donation for Ujima Maternity Network

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