Sorority Tea: A Collective Call for Black Maternal Health Awareness in Arkansas

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and 3 drink tickets and bites.
Grab your tickets!
Host a vendor booth at the Sorority Tea.
Premier partnership recognition with logo placement across all event materials and the website, two sponsor tables & 8 tickets, featured social media promotion, verbal recognition, a speaking opportunity, and 10 drink tickets.
High-visibility sponsorship including logo placement on the website and select materials, social media spotlight recognition, verbal acknowledgment, and 6 custom event shirts. One Sponsorship table and 6 tickets to the event & 10 drink tickets.
Valued sponsorship featuring logo placement on the event webpage, three event tickets on-site acknowledgment & 8 drink tickets.
Community partnership recognition with name listed on the event webpage. Two event tickets and 5 drink tickets.
Supporter recognition with name listed on the event webpage 3 drink tickets. Two event tickets.
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