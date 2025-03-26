SOS 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
• Inclusion of logo on mass emails to participants
• Logo on registration forms
• Logo placement on clickable ads
• Free Ad placement on the Link Media digital billboard located on Gore Blvd.
• Sign with the logos placed in the front lobby of each Cancer Center location
• Logo placed on electronic boards in each patient exam room at each Cancer Center
• Prominent placement of logo on the SOS homepage
• 20 Free race registration entries
• Inclusion of logo on mass emails to participants
• Logo on registration forms
• Logo placement on clickable ads
• Sign with the logos placed in the front lobby of each Cancer Center location
• Logo placed on electronic boards in each patient exam room at each Cancer Center
• Prominent placement of logo on the SOS homepage
• 20 Free race registration entries
• Logo featured on event t-shirts
• Logo featured on electronic and print advertising
• Logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to the sponsor’s website
• Free race registration entries
• Logo on Event Bib
• Logo at the Start/Finish Line at live event
• Announcement at live event
• Social Media Graphic and Thank You
• Logo featured on event t-shirts
• Logo featured on electronic and print advertising
• Logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to the sponsor’s website
• Free race registration entries
• Logo on Event Bib
• Logo featured on event t-shirts
• Logo featured on electronic and print advertising
• Logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to the sponsor’s website
• Free race registration entries
• Logo on Event Bib
• Logo featured on event t-shirts
• Logo featured on electronic and print advertising
• Logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to the sponsor’s website
• Free race registration entries
• Logo on Event Bib
The Cause Sponsor is the most prestigious sponsor level, with prominent recognition and exclusive benefits. Your company name will be linked with the event and gain far-reaching exposure, while also assisting in indigent care and those in need participating in the event. There is no limit to the number of Cause Sponsors.
CAUSE SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS:
• Logo on start/finish banner at live event
• Logos on shirts/other marketing materials
• Announced at live event
• Mentioned on SOS commercial
• Social media graphic/thank you
The Medal Sponsor will have their logo prominently featured on the Runners’ Medals. • Logo on Event Shirts • Logo on start/finish banner at live event • Logo on Posters • Logo featured in electronic and print advertising • Inclusion in Pre- and Post-Event Media Releases • Prominent logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to company website • Mentioned on SOS commercial • Free race registrations/entries
The Race Bib Sponsor will have their logo prominently featured on the Race Bibs. • Logo on Event Shirts • Logo on start/finish banner at live event • Logo on Posters • Logo featured in electronic and print advertising • Inclusion in Pre- and Post-Event Media Releases • Prominent logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to company website • Mentioned on SOS commercial • Free race registrations/entries
Race bags, containing their t-shirt, bib and race instructions, will be handed out to the participants during packet pickup prior to race day. The Race Bag Sponsor will have prominent placement of their logo on the race bags • Logo on Event Shirts • Logo on start/finish banner at live event • Logo on Posters • Logo featured in electronic and print advertising • Inclusion in Pre- and Post-Event Media Releases • Prominent logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to company website • Mentioned on SOS commercial • Free race registrations/entries
The Memory Bib Sponsor will have their logo prominently featured on memory bibs, which are purchased in honor of the memory of a loved one who has been battling cancer.• Logo on Event Shirts • Logo on start/finish banner at live event • Logo on Posters • Logo featured in electronic and print advertising • Inclusion in Pre- and Post-Event Media Releases • Prominent logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to company website • Mentioned on SOS commercial • Free race registrations/entries
For your Platinum Sponsorship, you receive the following:
• Listed on event website as a Platinum Sponsor with link to your website
• Name listed as Platinum Sponsor to include: fliers, event shirts, etc.
• Logo on start/finish sign at live event
• Logos on shirts/other marketing materials
• Five Free Entries into any event
• Name announced at Live Events
• First right of sponsorship
For your Gold Sponsorship, you receive the following:
• Listed on event website as a Gold Sponsor with link to your website
• Name listed as Gold Sponsor to include: fliers, event shirts, etc.
• Logo on start/finish sign at live event
• Logos on shirts/other marketing materials
• Two Free Entries into any event
• Name announced at Live Events
• First right of sponsorship
For your Silver Sponsorship, you receive the following:
• Listed on event website as a Silver Sponsor with link to your website
• Name listed as Silver Sponsor to include: fliers, event shirts, etc.
• Two Free Entries into any event • Name announced at Live Events • First right of sponsorship
For your Bronze Sponsorship, you receive the following:
• Listed on event website as a Bronze Sponsor with link to your website
• Name listed as Bronze Sponsor to include: fliers, event shirts, etc.
• One Free Entry into any event
• Name announced at Live Events • First right of sponsorship
The Aid Station Sponsors provide volunteers to help cheer on participants and also compete for a trophy of their own by using signs, decorations and music.
The Aid Station Sponsors will have thier own logo prominently featured at the Water Stations along the course. In addition to this highly visible community awareness, the Aid Station Sponsors will receive their name on event shirts, electronic and print advertising, logo inclusion on the SOS website with a link to the company website, business name displayed on an electronic sign at the start/finish line and two free registrations.
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