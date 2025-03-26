SOS 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

The Cause Sponsor is the most prestigious sponsor level, with prominent recognition and exclusive benefits. Your company name will be linked with the event and gain far-reaching exposure, while also assisting in indigent care and those in need participating in the event. There is no limit to the number of Cause Sponsors.

CAUSE SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS:

• Logo on start/finish banner at live event

• Logos on shirts/other marketing materials

• Announced at live event

• Mentioned on SOS commercial

• Social media graphic/thank you