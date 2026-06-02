Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma

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Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma

About this event

SOS 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

5K Race Sponsor item
5K Race Sponsor
$5,000

• Logo featured on event t-shirts
• Logo featured on electronic and print advertising
• Logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to the sponsor’s website
• Free race registration entries
• Logo on Event Bib
• Logo at the Start/Finish Line at live event
• Announcement at live event
• Social Media Graphic and Thank You

Kids' Bubble Run Sponsor item
Kids' Bubble Run Sponsor
$5,000

• Logo featured on event t-shirts
• Logo featured on electronic and print advertising
• Logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to the sponsor’s website
• Free race registration entries
• Logo on Event Bib

Spirit Walk Sponsor item
Spirit Walk Sponsor
$2,500

• Logo featured on event t-shirts
• Logo featured on electronic and print advertising
• Logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to the sponsor’s website
• Free race registration entries
• Logo on Event Bib

Bike Event Sponsor item
Bike Event Sponsor
$2,500

• Logo featured on event t-shirts
• Logo featured on electronic and print advertising
• Logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to the sponsor’s website
• Free race registration entries
• Logo on Event Bib

Cause Sponsor item
Cause Sponsor
$2,500

The Cause Sponsor is the most prestigious sponsor level, with prominent recognition and exclusive benefits. Your company name will be linked with the event and gain far-reaching exposure, while also assisting in indigent care and those in need participating in the event. There is no limit to the number of Cause Sponsors.
CAUSE SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS:
• Logo on start/finish banner at live event
• Logos on shirts/other marketing materials
• Announced at live event
• Mentioned on SOS commercial
• Social media graphic/thank you

Medal Sponsor item
Medal Sponsor
$5,000

The Medal Sponsor will have their logo prominently featured on the Runners’ Medals. • Logo on Event Shirts • Logo on start/finish banner at live event • Logo on Posters • Logo featured in electronic and print advertising • Inclusion in Pre- and Post-Event Media Releases • Prominent logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to company website • Mentioned on SOS commercial • Free race registrations/entries

Race Bib Sponsor item
Race Bib Sponsor
$5,000

The Race Bib Sponsor will have their logo prominently featured on the Race Bibs. • Logo on Event Shirts • Logo on start/finish banner at live event • Logo on Posters • Logo featured in electronic and print advertising • Inclusion in Pre- and Post-Event Media Releases • Prominent logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to company website • Mentioned on SOS commercial • Free race registrations/entries

Race Bag Sponsor item
Race Bag Sponsor
$2,500

Race bags, containing their t-shirt, bib and race instructions, will be handed out to the participants during packet pickup prior to race day. The Race Bag Sponsor will have prominent placement of their logo on the race bags • Logo on Event Shirts • Logo on start/finish banner at live event • Logo on Posters • Logo featured in electronic and print advertising • Inclusion in Pre- and Post-Event Media Releases • Prominent logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to company website • Mentioned on SOS commercial • Free race registrations/entries

Memory Bib Sponsor item
Memory Bib Sponsor
$1,000

The Memory Bib Sponsor will have their logo prominently featured on memory bibs, which are purchased in honor of the memory of a loved one who has been battling cancer.• Logo on Event Shirts • Logo on start/finish banner at live event • Logo on Posters • Logo featured in electronic and print advertising • Inclusion in Pre- and Post-Event Media Releases • Prominent logo inclusion on the Spirit of Survival website with link to company website • Mentioned on SOS commercial • Free race registrations/entries

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

For your Platinum Sponsorship, you receive the following:
• Listed on event website as a Platinum Sponsor with link to your website
• Name listed as Platinum Sponsor to include: fliers, event shirts, etc.
• Logo on start/finish sign at live event
• Logos on shirts/other marketing materials
• Five Free Entries into any event
• Name announced at Live Events
• First right of sponsorship

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

For your Gold Sponsorship, you receive the following:
• Listed on event website as a Gold Sponsor with link to your website
• Name listed as Gold Sponsor to include: fliers, event shirts, etc.
• Logo on start/finish sign at live event
• Logos on shirts/other marketing materials
• Two Free Entries into any event
• Name announced at Live Events
• First right of sponsorship

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$500

For your Silver Sponsorship, you receive the following:
• Listed on event website as a Silver Sponsor with link to your website
• Name listed as Silver Sponsor to include: fliers, event shirts, etc.
• Two Free Entries into any event • Name announced at Live Events • First right of sponsorship

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$250

For your Bronze Sponsorship, you receive the following:
• Listed on event website as a Bronze Sponsor with link to your website
• Name listed as Bronze Sponsor to include: fliers, event shirts, etc.
• One Free Entry into any event
• Name announced at Live Events • First right of sponsorship

Aid Station Sponsor item
Aid Station Sponsor
$500

The Aid Station Sponsors provide volunteers to help cheer on participants.
The Aid Station Sponsors will have their own logo prominently featured at the Water Stations along the course. In addition to this highly visible community awareness, the Aid Station Sponsors will receive their name on event shirts, electronic and print advertising, logo inclusion on the SOS website with a link to the company website, business name displayed on an electronic sign at the start/finish line and two free registrations.

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