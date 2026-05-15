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SOS Awareness Foundation Inc.

About this raffle

SOS Awareness Foundation Inc.'s 50/50 Raffle 2026

SOS Awareness Foundation 50/50
$100
Sounds of Silence 50/50 Fundraiser to benefit SOS Awareness Foundation Inc. 1st - $7,000 2nd - $1,500 3rd - $1,000 4th - $500 A proceeds will be shared equally between the winner of each prize and the SOS Awareness Foundation Inc. *Values are based on 200 tickets sold. Prizes awarded will be based on the total number of tickets sold. Winner is responsible for all applicable taxes withheld. Drawing to be held June 1st, 2025. $100/ticket Winner does not need to be present.

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