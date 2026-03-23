SOS: Support Our Sisters

If you are unable to attend the event but would like to make a donation, or if you wish to give above and beyond the ticket price, please enter your donation amount here.





On the following page, you will be prompted to enter your contact information and payment method. Once all is populated, select the "Buy Tickets" button at the bottom of the page to complete your donation.





Thank you for your generosity and for supporting our mission—we truly appreciate your commitment.





PLEASE NOTE : Before submitting your payment, you will be presented an opportunity to contribute to the platform that makes this payment method 100% fee free to our council. You may change the amount to any value you desire, including $0. This contribution is optional and at your discretion . Thank you!



