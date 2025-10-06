SotA's Fundraising Raffle!

To Do List Topping: What have you been absolutely dragging your heels on? What seems so easy but you can’t get yourself to just do it? Bring me the very dredges of your to-do list and in a non-judgmental yet firm manner, I can help you identify what’s getting in your way and get some shit done. Right here, right now. (Well, actually, for one hour, over zoom or phone at a time to be mutually agreed upon if you win the raffle.) I am not a therapist. This is not therapy. I’ve worked with many a neurodivergent grad student, burnt-out friends, and overworked perfectionists and will tailor this offering to your unique needs. Without giving in to shame or buying into capitalist productivity ideals, let’s make this a little easier for you.





Value: $100