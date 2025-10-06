SotA's Fundraising Raffle!

Hand-painted denim jacket by multimedia artist Alexandra Velasco as seen in Vogue, i-D and Vice.
Value: $300
This is a drawing of your family, defined however you see fit, doing something imaginary. You may provide photos of the people you would like in your drawing, or describe them briefly or in detail. You may describe the scenario you would like those folks in, or give me a few words about your family, biological or chosen, and allow me to imagine what they are doing together.
One handmade ceramic vase from Corporeal Ceramics. Corporeal Ceramics is a clay project that focuses on the physical connections of storytelling and making.
Value: $175
Tattoo time! $150 towards a tattoo with Meara - available in Rockland, Maine
or Baltimore, MD.
Value: $150
“daddy’s little daddy” embroidered ball cap
Value: $55
"Bound//Bloom"
23" x 36"
linoleum relief print on mulberry paper
Value: $200
A pair of handmade, ceramic cups.
Each cup holds 3-4 oz of your beverage
of choice. Yes, they are food safe!
"Good Luck Cups", 2025
Ceramic, glaze
Approximately 2.75" diameter x 2.75" H.
Value: $70
Squiggle Choker ~ made with glass Czech beads in olive, sparkle teal, and orange ~ adjustable from 13.5in up to 17in , stainless steel findings, and made with LUV in Oklahoma.
Value: $40
Fill out a survey and I will thrift 3 personal treasures for you in the form of SIT AROUNDS we’re talking trinkets people. Objects will be most likely be smaller than an orange. Def smaller than a cantaloupe. Cannot guarantee anything else. 3-4 months for delivery. If you have a birthday coming up at least 6 weeks away I can try to make that but honestly no promises! LYLAS
See image for proof of taste / treasure hunting ability
I’ll design and create a hand-bound chapbook of up to 10 of your favorite poems. Send me your favorites and I’ll create a special edition to showcase them. If you want I can include some surprise poems, as well.
Value: $50
Feeling stuck in a creative project and struggling with internal blocks? I got you! Together we will unpack / untangle the knots within your practice and identify solutions for re-opening creative flow. Come with 1-2 specific questions or areas you'd most like to focus on.
As a Creative Coach, I'm passionate about teaching people how to cultivate self-trust through their art, access greater joy and play, shift their mindset, expand their idea of what it means to be creative, identify their strengths, honor their unique path in life, and take action on their desires. I do this by providing a non-judgmental, supportive space for us to collaborate as partners in the process.
For more info: https://luinjoy.com/creative-coaching
Value: $120
limited edition Wearable Art!
Value: $40
Zines! This mystery pack will include the 2 zines pictured (”Butterflies” and “Collagen” by Maggie herself), as well as 3 mystery zines that could range from recipes to collage to one about butts!
Value: $30
Original drawings by Luin Joy:
“gold loop”, 2025
pen and ink on paper
“peachy”, 2025
pen and ink on paper
“fuck”, 2025
pen and ink on paper
Value: $135 ($45 ea)
Birth Chart Astrology reading. This reading is 90 minutes and we will go over your unique astrological birth chart. Each birth chart covers the major themes in life such as career, relationships, family etc. The reading is done via FaceTime.
Value: $75
Custom song! You submit answers to a few prompts, and I send you a song. The song will be composed using a mix of live and virtual instruments, with lyrics (or not, if you prefer). The track will be delivered via email with metadata and track art... and the sheet music, if you want it!!!! I might take me about a month, unless you have an important deadline, then I can CRUNCH 'ER OUT <3
75-Minute Private Coaching Session – This 1:1 coaching session is designed to help you gain clarity, work through challenges, and take meaningful next steps! Whether you're navigating a transition, refining your goals, or looking for deep transformation, this focused 75-minute session will meet you where you are — helping you feel seen, deepening your awareness, and moving forward with intention.
Value: $150
To Do List Topping: What have you been absolutely dragging your heels on? What seems so easy but you can’t get yourself to just do it? Bring me the very dredges of your to-do list and in a non-judgmental yet firm manner, I can help you identify what’s getting in your way and get some shit done. Right here, right now. (Well, actually, for one hour, over zoom or phone at a time to be mutually agreed upon if you win the raffle.) I am not a therapist. This is not therapy. I’ve worked with many a neurodivergent grad student, burnt-out friends, and overworked perfectionists and will tailor this offering to your unique needs. Without giving in to shame or buying into capitalist productivity ideals, let’s make this a little easier for you.
Value: $100
Yi Jing (I Ching) Reading - 1 Hour - Yarrow Stalk
The Yi Jing is an ancient Chinese divination oracle book. Shanhuan has been a student of the Yi Jing for many years, and hand harvested wild yarrow stalks to perform a traditional method of consulting the Yi Jing. This process requires more time than the oft-seen coin tossing method, opening space for deeper contemplation of the question at hand. Shanhuan will consult the Yi Jing using yarrow stalks for you, and guide you through interpreting the results, with a mindset of being a playful student of the universe.
Virtual, Or In Person in so called Los Angeles, and elsewhere by serendipity.
Value: $120
Nabil is an artist, designer, and practitioner currently based in Brooklyn.
Having first been attuned in 2010, they are a current practitioner initiated into levels 1, 2 and master level attunements in Usui Reiki Ryoho through the nycpochealing collective.
Collaborative sessions are informed by esoteric islamicate traditions, with a focus on self-healing, trauma-informed care, and healing justice.
Value: $200
