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Bass Shed Academy

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Soul BassLines: Motown

3863 Grand View Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90066, USA

Soul Basslines: Motown Enrollment — 6-Week Course
$160

Full enrollment in the 6-week Walking Basslines course. Includes weekly sessions, course portal access, downloadable transcriptions, practice tracks, and 1 month free membership to The Bass Shed Academy.

Remote Access
$120

Full enrollment in the 6-week Walking Basslines course. Includes weekly sessions, course portal access, downloadable transcriptions, practice tracks, and 1 month free membership to The Bass Shed Academy.

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