Soul BassLines: Motown

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Full enrollment in the 6-week Walking Basslines course. Includes weekly sessions, course portal access, downloadable transcriptions, practice tracks, and 1 month free membership to The Bass Shed Academy.
Full enrollment in the 6-week Walking Basslines course. Includes weekly sessions, course portal access, downloadable transcriptions, practice tracks, and 1 month free membership to The Bass Shed Academy.
$
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