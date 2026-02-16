Soul Food Saturday, A Fundraiser for Crowns, A Gospel Musical

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About this event
620 S Jefferson Ave. Ste 206, Cookeville TN 38501
Dine in or Take it to Go. A Soul Food Dinner Menu:
Meatloaf
Pig feet
Neckbones
Fried chicken
Baked chicken
Dressing
Collard greens
Green beans
Fried okra
Corn casserole
Macaroni and cheese
Pinto beans
Candied yams
Potato salad
Sliced onion and tomato
Kraut salad
Cornbread
Rolls
Pound cake
Chocolate cake
Banana pudding
Peach cobbler
Sweet Tea
Sugar free sweet tea
Kool-aid or lemonade
Water
Enjoy an evening of live entertainment, DJ, photobooth, a signature cocktail bar and wine and beer included.
(21 and older only please)
Attend the Dinner and Social for one bundled price
$
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