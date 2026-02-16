Cookeville Theatre Co

Hosted by

Cookeville Theatre Co

About this event

Soul Food Saturday, A Fundraiser for Crowns, A Gospel Musical

The Venue

620 S Jefferson Ave. Ste 206, Cookeville TN 38501

Soul Food Dinner
$35

Dine in or Take it to Go. A Soul Food Dinner Menu:

Meatloaf

Pig feet 

Neckbones

Fried chicken

Baked chicken

Dressing


Collard greens

Green beans 

Fried okra 


Corn casserole 

Macaroni and cheese

Pinto beans

Candied yams 


Potato salad

Sliced onion and tomato

Kraut salad

Cornbread

Rolls


Pound cake

Chocolate cake

Banana pudding

Peach cobbler 


Sweet Tea

Sugar free sweet tea 

Kool-aid or lemonade 

Water

Food for the Soul Social
$35

Enjoy an evening of live entertainment, DJ, photobooth, a signature cocktail bar and wine and beer included.

(21 and older only please)


Soul Dinner and Social Bundle
$60

Attend the Dinner and Social for one bundled price

Add a donation for Cookeville Theatre Co

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!