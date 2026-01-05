Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Sigma Omicron



Soul Night Souvenir Journal & Sponsorships

Tier 1 - Pearl Sponsor
$125

Full page ad with graphics

Acknowledgement of Sponsorship on our Social Media and event materials

Certificate of Sponsorship

Access to digital program book

Tier 2 - Sapphire Sponsor
$75

Half-page ad with graphics

Acknowledgement of Sponsorship on our Social Media

Access to digital program book


Tier 3 - Royal Blue Sponsor
$50

Half page ad with Logo and text only

Acknowledgement of Sponsorship on our Social Media


Tier 4 - Dove Sponsor
$25

Quarter Page - Logo & Text only

Acknowledgement of Sponsorship on our Social Media

Donation Only - No Ad
Pay what you can

This will list your name only as a supporter

