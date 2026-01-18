Soul Reads and Reels

Hosted by
Includes access to Soul Reads & Reels, a celebration of Black storytelling through literature and film. Enjoy author panels, short film screenings, workshops, and community dialogue at the SSU King Frazier Student Union, presented by Discover Black Savannah in partnership with FAAA and the Savannah State University Mass Communication Department.
For published authors (traditional, hybrid, or self-published) selling books, hosting signings, and engaging attendees.
Vendor Registration includes one (1) 6-ft table and two (2) chairs. Power is not provided. Vendors are responsible for all additional materials needed for setup and sales, including payment platforms (cash and/or cashless), displays, signage, extension cords, and any other equipment or supplies. Vendors must be fully self-contained and comply with all event guidelines and venue policies.
For filmmakers promoting short films, selling posters/DVDs, or participating in meet-and-greets.
For Black-owned bookstores, independent book sellers, children’s book vendors, and curated literary merchandise sellers.
For set designers, costume designers, stylists, editors, and other film-related creatives offering products or services.
