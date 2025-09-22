Soul Santa Paint & Sip & Making The CuTX Smoked Friendsgiving

Young artists will enjoy painting a festive holiday tree topped with Soul Santa’s hat in this hands-on session.

Using fun tools like paints, toothbrushes, Q-tips, and more, kids will explore creative ways to make textures, dots, and snowy effects while bringing their unique masterpiece to life.

Perfect for little hands and big imaginations—this session is guided, playful, and designed to make every child feel like a true holiday artist!