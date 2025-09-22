Soul Santa Paint & Sip & Making The CuTX Smoked Friendsgiving

38 S Winooski Ave

Burlington, VT 05401, USA

Ages 4–7 Ticket (10:00am session)
$15

Young artists will enjoy painting a festive holiday tree topped with Soul Santa’s hat in this hands-on session.

Using fun tools like paints, toothbrushes, Q-tips, and more, kids will explore creative ways to make textures, dots, and snowy effects while bringing their unique masterpiece to life.

Perfect for little hands and big imaginations—this session is guided, playful, and designed to make every child feel like a true holiday artist!

Ticket Ages 8-12 (12:00pm Session)
$20

Create a bold close-up of Santa’s fluffy white coat fur, shiny gold buckle, and classic black belt. Learn fur flicks, belt highlights, buckle shading, and snowy splatter.

Ticket Age 13+ (2:00pm)
$25

Join us for a guided acrylic class where you’ll paint a bold, cartoon-style scene of Santa’s boots popping out of the chimney while a curious red-nosed reindeer looks on. Learn kid-friendly techniques—layering, brick texture, fluffy fur trim, bold outlining, and snow splatter with a toothbrush—then add your own creative twists.

Ticket Age 18+ (4:00pm)
$35

Step into the holiday spirit with a cozy, festive paint session designed just for adults! Using step-by-step guidance, you’ll create your own vibrant masterpiece featuring Santa’s classic red boot filled with candy canes, evergreens, and holiday sparkle.

Government Employee
Free

Government Employyees (with ID) will receive a special Making The CuTX meal tray.

Add a donation for New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!