Soul Santa Paint & Sip & Making The CuTX Smoked Friendsgiving

Young artists will enjoy painting a festive holiday tree topped with Soul Santa’s hat in this hands-on session.
Using fun tools like paints, toothbrushes, Q-tips, and more, kids will explore creative ways to make textures, dots, and snowy effects while bringing their unique masterpiece to life.
Perfect for little hands and big imaginations—this session is guided, playful, and designed to make every child feel like a true holiday artist!
Create a bold close-up of Santa’s fluffy white coat fur, shiny gold buckle, and classic black belt. Learn fur flicks, belt highlights, buckle shading, and snowy splatter.
Join us for a guided acrylic class where you’ll paint a bold, cartoon-style scene of Santa’s boots popping out of the chimney while a curious red-nosed reindeer looks on. Learn kid-friendly techniques—layering, brick texture, fluffy fur trim, bold outlining, and snow splatter with a toothbrush—then add your own creative twists.
Step into the holiday spirit with a cozy, festive paint session designed just for adults! Using step-by-step guidance, you’ll create your own vibrant masterpiece featuring Santa’s classic red boot filled with candy canes, evergreens, and holiday sparkle.
