Soul Soil Collective Farm

Hosted by

Soul Soil Collective Farm

About this event

☕ Soul Tea: A Gathering for Vision & Community🌿

2405 Linden Ave

Baltimore, MD 21217, USA

Tea & Vision Pass ☕🌱
Free
Join us for an intentional gathering of community collaborators, visionaries, and land stewards. Your Tea & Vision Pass is your free invitation to connect, share ideas, and explore opportunities for collective growth over a warm cup of tea. This is more than just a tea gathering—it’s a space for dreaming, planning, and co-creating a future rooted in land, culture, and sustainability. Whether you’re already engaged in community work or simply curious, we welcome you to join the conversation. 🎟 This pass is your free RSVP! 🌱 Let’s build together.
Add a donation for Soul Soil Collective Farm

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!