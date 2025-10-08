🌿✨ Soul Tea 💫 Collaborator Invitation 🌞🫖

Join us for an intentional gathering of community collaborators, visionaries, and land stewards. Your Tea & Vision Pass is your free invitation to connect, share ideas, and explore opportunities for collective growth over a warm cup of tea.



This is more than just a tea gathering—it’s a space for dreaming, planning, and co-creating a future rooted in land, culture, and sustainability. Whether you’re already engaged in community work or simply curious, we welcome you to join the conversation.



🎟 This pass is your free RSVP!



Time: Nov 2, 2025 12:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85875371955?pwd=dMQUHTTdhTXzJFm1RQ77g2zO0CHzTc.1





Meeting ID: 858 7537 1955

Passcode: 472726



🌱 Let’s build together.