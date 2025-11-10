💛🌿 Soul Tea: Collaborator Invitation; Connection, and Conversation

Join us for an intentional gathering of community collaborators, visionaries, and land stewards. Your Tea & Vision Pass is your free invitation to connect, share ideas, and explore opportunities for collective growth over a warm cup of tea.



This is more than just a tea gathering—it’s a space for dreaming, planning, and co-creating a future rooted in land, culture, and sustainability. Whether you’re already engaged in community work or simply curious, we welcome you to join the conversation.



🎟 This pass is your free RSVP!



Time: Nov 23, 2025 1:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82511381215?pwd=xEM8LjzTyAvCQtAfQpSERW9u8nlzGn.1





Meeting ID: 825 1138 1215

Passcode: 992293



🌱 Let’s build together.