Soulardarity's Sneaker Ball Silent Auction

Description:
Acrylic, Oil pastel
22 x28 inches ///
This striking piece invites viewers into a surreal world where symbolism and emotion intertwine. At its center, a massive orange eye doubles as a face, its gaze both captivating and introspective. Dressed in a green suit with a pink heart pin, the figure exudes a quiet vulnerability, blending the personal with the surreal. Floating eyes in the background seem to hover like watchful spirits, adding a sense of mystery and interconnectedness. To the side, a vibrant yellow flower arcs gracefully, its abstract form suggesting growth, transformation, or perhaps a glimmer of hope. Set against a swirling blue backdrop, the painting feels both deeply personal and universally resonant, offering a layered exploration of identity, observation, and the delicate balance between human fragility and resilience. ///
Artist:
Andre F. Reed Jr. is a 26-year-old creative force from Detroit's Westside, expresses his passion through poetry, music, art, and curation. Reed Jr's work is a magnificent display of artistry and craftsmanship. His ability to blend colors to create auras is hard to mistake as an accident. With two poetry books and curated photography collections, Andre shapes cultural narratives, adding vibrancy to the creative landscape. The Skillman BMe Vanguard has recognized his multidimensional creativity and its impact on shaping. ///
Contact/Socials:
[email protected]
///
Instagram @dreyyy_ ///
www.dreyyy.com
