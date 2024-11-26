Soulardarity's Sneaker Ball Silent Auction

Soulardarity

"Nocturne" item
"Nocturne"
$65

Starting bid

Description: oil and acrylic on canvas A shrouded figure in a snowy moonlit forest 16 x 20 inches /// Artist: Naomi Sharp is a 23 year old interdisciplinary artist born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. Inspired by nature and fashion, Naomi explores the revelatory power of aesthetics in her art. Nocture was created in November 2024. /// Contact/Socials: [email protected] /// instagram: nayomiohmy
"From Dreams to Reality" item
“From Dreams to Reality”
$100

Starting bid

Description: Acrylic and Oil Paint Marker on canvas 24 x 24 inches /// Artist: Tashif Turner, known as Sheefy McFly, is a dynamic Detroit-based artist celebrated for his bold, colorful works that merge street art, fine art, and music. A graduate of the College for Creative Studies, Sheefy has made his mark with murals across Detroit and exhibits that embody the city’s vibrant culture and resilience. His art often explores themes of identity, community, and urban life, blending humor and depth in unique ways. Sheefy is not only a visual artist but also a talented musician, infusing his creative expression with the rhythms of Detroit. /// Contact/Socials: [email protected] /// sheefymcfly.com /// @sheefymcfly
Untitled item
Untitled
$60

Starting bid

Description: Acrylic, Oil pastel 22 x28 inches /// This striking piece invites viewers into a surreal world where symbolism and emotion intertwine. At its center, a massive orange eye doubles as a face, its gaze both captivating and introspective. Dressed in a green suit with a pink heart pin, the figure exudes a quiet vulnerability, blending the personal with the surreal. Floating eyes in the background seem to hover like watchful spirits, adding a sense of mystery and interconnectedness. To the side, a vibrant yellow flower arcs gracefully, its abstract form suggesting growth, transformation, or perhaps a glimmer of hope. Set against a swirling blue backdrop, the painting feels both deeply personal and universally resonant, offering a layered exploration of identity, observation, and the delicate balance between human fragility and resilience. /// Artist: Andre F. Reed Jr. is a 26-year-old creative force from Detroit's Westside, expresses his passion through poetry, music, art, and curation. Reed Jr's work is a magnificent display of artistry and craftsmanship. His ability to blend colors to create auras is hard to mistake as an accident. With two poetry books and curated photography collections, Andre shapes cultural narratives, adding vibrancy to the creative landscape. The Skillman BMe Vanguard has recognized his multidimensional creativity and its impact on shaping. /// Contact/Socials: [email protected] /// Instagram @dreyyy_ /// www.dreyyy.com
"All is one and one is all" item
"All is one and one is all"
$300

Starting bid

Description: "All is one and one is all" - View the littles embracing the only home they’ve ever known and they’ll ever have. With glee and peace they come together, without knowing the irreversible damage the generations above has caused. But there is still time, there is still hope… to leave behind a place of clean air, clean water, and an overall clean earth. Let us not create overwhelming and unrealistically achievable problems for these little ones. There is still time, there is still hope./// Oil and acrylic on canvas Artist: Devin Laster - I am self taught and self employed fine arts painter. With my first experience with the medium in December of 2006 I was reborn with the hairs on the end of the stick and the peculiar thickened liquids. Ive had over four dozen public exhibitions across the country including Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles. I have also done three dozen live painting events.I enjoy exploring myself and bringing my personal thoughts, feelings and concepts to the canvas. This creates a freedom and a level of escapism that is simply indescribable. I truly have fallen in love with this medium and it’s been one of the only consistent elements in my life since I picked up the little stick with the hairs on the end and the peculiar thickened liquids. /// Contact/Socials: [email protected]/// Instagram @devinthepainter
The? item
The?
$10

Starting bid

Description: Watercolor 9 x 12 inches /// Painting depicts the effects of clear cutting upon forest ecosystems. Forest clear cuts occur when biomass generators need fuel. Artist: Will Juntunen - I began painting in watercolor as an art therapy patient at Rogel Cancer Center. Painting has been a way of building a community plus allowing me to engage issues without words. /// Contact/Socials: [email protected] /// Detroited.substack.com
Untitled item
Untitled
$10

Starting bid

Description: Earrings /// Laser cut and engraved earrings of glittery blue flip flops with orange trim, with the Detroit "D". Hypoallergenic backings. 2 1/8" long /// Artist: Jade Skye Designs /// Contact/Socials: Website: https://www.jadeskyedesigns.com /// Instagram: @jadeskyedesignsart /// Facebook: @JadeSkyeDesigns
Untitled item
Untitled
$100

Starting bid

Description: Mixed media diffuser painting on wood 24* 47 /// Artist: Oliver Owens is a local artist from Detroit Michigan who has been making visual art pieces for 7yrs . His talent has reached many in the community and nation wide with his works. some of his notable works can be seen on the avenue of fashion as well as the city county building in the city of Detroit. His inspiration comes from growing up in the jeffries projects and the people of the city. His mission/vision is to share his goals as an artist such as bringing art to underrepresented communities to elevate Detroit's art scene as well as create a lane for individuals who may want to start a art career for themselves. his drive and inspiration comes from many sources, mainly the citizens of Detroit/ /// Contact/Socials: [email protected]
Untitled item
Untitled
$20

Starting bid

Description: Basket weaved with reeds Hair barret weaved with beads/// Artist: Hiaton Creations, led by a talented artist from the Huron-Wendat Nation based in Midland, Michigan, specializes in crafting stunning Indigenous art and regalia. Their work seamlessly blends traditional techniques with contemporary designs, creating pieces that honor their heritage while resonating with modern audiences. Through their art, Hiaton Creations celebrates the rich cultural legacy of the Huron-Wendat Nation and aims to inspire connection and appreciation for Indigenous craftsmanship. /// Contact/Socials: https://hiaton.etsy.com /// facebook.com/hiaton.creations /// [email protected]
Sweep Up The Sun & Step Gently Out item
Sweep Up The Sun & Step Gently Out
$10

Starting bid

Description: Children’s poetry books with animal photography, soft and hardcover./// Author/Photographer: Helen Frost - Author & Rick Lieder - Photographer /// Helen Frost, an award-winning poet and author, is celebrated for her novels-in-poems and picture book collaborations, such as Sweep Up the Sun and Step Gently Out. Her works often explore the beauty of nature and human connection, reflecting her background in teaching and a life-long love of poetry. Photographer Rick Lieder, known for his luminous nature photography and fine art, captures the magic of backyard wildlife in extraordinary detail. Together, their work harmoniously blends poetic imagery with stunning visuals, inspiring awe and appreciation for the natural world. /// Contact/Socials: Helen Frost - https://www.helenfrost.net/ /// Rick Lieder - @lostmirror
s[h]elves? item
s[h]elves?
$20

Starting bid

Description: This metal sculpture by Sterling Toles is a strikingly dynamic piece, featuring abstract human-like forms in motion. Crafted with precision, it incorporates industrial elements like bolts and nuts, blending raw materiality with artistic fluidity. The piece invites viewers to interpret its narrative, evoking themes of movement, resilience, and interconnectedness. /// Artist: Sterling Toles, a Detroit-based artist and music producer, blends creativity and healing through his work. Best known for his transformative music collaborations with artists like Boldy James and Invincible, Toles creates spaces for raw artistic expression in his home studio. Expanding his creative practice, he has ventured into visual art, crafting unique metal sculptures that reflect his ethos of experimentation and compassion. ///
Untitled item
Untitled
$25

Starting bid

Description: This hand-dyed sarong by Lisa Lewis showcases vibrant shades of orange and green, blending seamlessly with earthy tones in a stunning tie-dye pattern. The design is accentuated by intricate details, such as the handwoven side ties and a unique copper ring clasp, adding both functionality and elegance. Crafted from soft, lightweight fabric, it offers versatile styling options for a range of occasions. This sarong beautifully reflects Lisa's artistry in creating wearable conversation pieces that celebrate color and craftsmanship. /// Artist: Lisa Lewis -Experience the vibrant artistry of Lisa Lewis’ sarongs, where tradition meets modern elegance. Versatile and stylish, these sarongs can be draped in various ways, making them perfect for any occasion. Lisa’s designs celebrate the rich cultural heritage of textile art while offering a unique touch of creativity to your wardrobe. /// Contact/Socials: [email protected] /// @conversationpieces_wearableart
Untitled item
Untitled
$20

Starting bid

Description: This trio of hand-carved masks from Ghana, generously donated by Khary Frazier, showcases the artistry and cultural significance of traditional African craftsmanship. Each mask features unique facial expressions and intricate details, framed by natural raffia to evoke a connection to the earth and community. The distinct designs reflect storytelling and spiritual symbolism deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture. Together, these masks form a striking composition, celebrating heritage and artistry in a powerful display. /// Donor: Khary Frazier - Personal Collection
One Sun item
One Sun
$80

Starting bid

Description: This custom Game Boy DMG, designed by Rafael Mojica of Zero's Mods, is a perfect blend of nostalgia, artistry, and modern innovation. Featuring a vibrant Aztec-inspired design with intricate geometric and celestial patterns, this piece highlights Rafael's passion for retro gaming and creative customization. Upgraded with a modern IPS screen for stunning visuals and enhanced speakers for superior sound, this Game Boy offers a vastly improved gaming experience while maintaining its classic charm. As part of Zero's Mods' upcoming launch, it reflects the business's dedication to crafting unique, high-quality modifications that honor gaming history while pushing its boundaries. /// Artist: Zero’s Mods (Rafael Mojica) - Rafael Mojica is a Detroit-based artist and community advocate who works with Soulardarity, a nonprofit focused on energy justice and resilience. As the founder of Zero's Mods, he channels his creativity and love for retro gaming into designing custom, modernized consoles featuring upgraded visuals, enhanced sound, and intricate, hand-drawn designs. Through his work with Soulardarity, Rafael supports initiatives that empower communities and promote equitable access to clean energy. His dedication to artistic expression and social impact highlights a commitment to innovation, storytelling, and community-driven change. /// Contact/Socials: [email protected] /// Website and Instagram soon to come. If you'd like to stay updated and follow Rafael Mojica's work when Zero's Mods goes live, feel free to leave your email and/or social media handle to be notified.
Untitled item
Untitled
$10

Starting bid

Description: Watercolor 9 X 12 inches /// A Woodland Scene Before a Clearcut to Feed a Biomass Generator /// Artist: Will Juntunen - I began painting in watercolor as an art therapy patient at Rogel Cancer Center. Painting has been a way of building a community plus allowing me to engage issues without words. /// Contact/Socials: [email protected] /// Detroited.substack.com
Naturally Me item
Naturally Me
$150

Starting bid

Description: Oil on canvas 20x16 /// "Naturally Me" by Devin Laster is a celebration of identity, beauty, and individuality. This vibrant painting features the silhouette of a woman with a striking natural afro, surrounded by bold strokes of green and pink that evoke energy and life. The soft yet confident presence of the subject is accentuated by delicate details, such as a pearl necklace and elegant earrings, symbolizing grace and self-expression. The words "Naturally Me" underscore the theme of embracing one’s natural self, making this piece a powerful homage to authenticity and empowerment./// Artist: Devin Laster - I am self taught and self employed fine arts painter. With my first experience with the medium in December of 2006 I was reborn with the hairs on the end of the stick and the peculiar thickened liquids. Ive had over four dozen public exhibitions across the country including Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles. I have also done three dozen live painting events.I enjoy exploring myself and bringing my personal thoughts, feelings and concepts to the canvas. This creates a freedom and a level of escapism that is simply indescribable. I truly have fallen in love with this medium and it’s been one of the only consistent elements in my life since I picked up the little stick with the hairs on the end and the peculiar thickened liquids. /// Contact/Socials: [email protected]/// Instagram @devinthepainter
Pyrite WillPower Pendant item
Pyrite WillPower Pendant
$25

Starting bid

Description: Part of the Cosmic Collection, this handcrafted copper and crystal pendant doubles as a powerful energy tool disguised as jewelry. Featuring pyrite, known as a symbol of wealth building, willpower, and manifestation, this piece aligns with the Solar Plexus chakra, enhancing confidence and personal power. With its intricate wire wrapping and radiant energy, this pendant is both a stunning accessory and a meaningful tool for intention and growth. Perfect for those seeking beauty with a deeper purpose. /// Artist: Mindful B. Anthony /// Contact/Socials: @mindfulbee - instagram /// Mindfulbee.shop - e shop
Untitled item
Untitled
$35

Starting bid

Description: This multimedia collage by Jennifer Teed is a striking representation of empowerment, highlighting the concept that true strength and authority lie within the people. Through its layered textures and composition, the piece invites viewers to reflect on the collective power of individuals to effect change and shape their world. The use of mixed media adds depth and complexity, symbolizing the multifaceted nature of human resilience and agency. It serves as a compelling reminder of the potential each person holds to make an impact./// Artist: Jennifer Teed - Jenny is a dedicated community member, artist, and art teacher with a profound commitment to justice and collective growth. Over the past three decades, she has played many roles in movement work, contributing her skills and passion to foster change and connection. Today, Jenny focuses on using art as her primary tool to link with and build community, creating spaces for expression, collaboration, and transformation. Her work reflects a deep belief in the power of creativity to inspire and unite people in pursuit of justice and shared progress. /// Contact/Socials: Instagram - theheartist313 /// theheartteacher313
Untitled item
Untitled
$15

Starting bid

Description: Print (#1) 12x12 Artist: Tashif Turner, known as Sheefy McFly, is a dynamic Detroit-based artist celebrated for his bold, colorful works that merge street art, fine art, and music. A graduate of the College for Creative Studies, Sheefy has made his mark with murals across Detroit and exhibits that embody the city’s vibrant culture and resilience. His art often explores themes of identity, community, and urban life, blending humor and depth in unique ways. Sheefy is not only a visual artist but also a talented musician, infusing his creative expression with the rhythms of Detroit. /// Contact/Socials: [email protected] /// sheefymcfly.com /// @sheefymcfly
Untitled item
Untitled
$15

Starting bid

Description: Print (#2) 12x12 Artist: Tashif Turner, known as Sheefy McFly, is a dynamic Detroit-based artist celebrated for his bold, colorful works that merge street art, fine art, and music. A graduate of the College for Creative Studies, Sheefy has made his mark with murals across Detroit and exhibits that embody the city’s vibrant culture and resilience. His art often explores themes of identity, community, and urban life, blending humor and depth in unique ways. Sheefy is not only a visual artist but also a talented musician, infusing his creative expression with the rhythms of Detroit. /// Contact/Socials: [email protected] /// sheefymcfly.com /// @sheefymcfly

