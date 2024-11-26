Soulardarity's Sneaker Ball Silent Auction

Description: This multimedia collage by Jennifer Teed is a striking representation of empowerment, highlighting the concept that true strength and authority lie within the people. Through its layered textures and composition, the piece invites viewers to reflect on the collective power of individuals to effect change and shape their world. The use of mixed media adds depth and complexity, symbolizing the multifaceted nature of human resilience and agency. It serves as a compelling reminder of the potential each person holds to make an impact./// Artist: Jennifer Teed - Jenny is a dedicated community member, artist, and art teacher with a profound commitment to justice and collective growth. Over the past three decades, she has played many roles in movement work, contributing her skills and passion to foster change and connection. Today, Jenny focuses on using art as her primary tool to link with and build community, creating spaces for expression, collaboration, and transformation. Her work reflects a deep belief in the power of creativity to inspire and unite people in pursuit of justice and shared progress. /// Contact/Socials: Instagram - theheartist313 /// theheartteacher313

