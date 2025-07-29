T and T Institute of Agriculture Entrepreneurship and Technology

Hosted by

T and T Institute of Agriculture Entrepreneurship and Technology

About this event

SoulFest 3

Morehouse College

VIP Section for 10
$1,250

1 - section for 10 guests at SoulFest,
2 Bottles (Morehouse should allow you to bring in additional bottles)
10 Meal tickets,
10 VIP Wristbands for Open VIP Bar and VIP line access.


Must be 21+

This is separate from Morehouse tailgate entry fees

VIP 1 Meal Ticket + Open Bar
$60

1- VIP Wristband for VIP Open Bar Access and Line Access. 1 Meal Ticket.


Must be 21+
This is separate from Morehouse tailgate entry fees.
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.

VIP - OPEN BAR ONLY
$130

1- VIP Wristband for VIP Open Bar Access and Line Access. (NO MEAL)


Must be 21+
This is separate from Morehouse tailgate entry fees.
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.

Skip line Wristband (Admission only)
$25

Wristbands for Skip line Access for Soul Fest.

*Does not include VIP food or drink

Guests must be 21+ for admission for SoulFest.
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.

Free RSVP - DOES NOT guarantee admission
Free

Must RSVP for entry. Must be 21+.
Entry into Sponsor Gift Raffles.
Admission is subject to capacity.

Add a donation for T and T Institute of Agriculture Entrepreneurship and Technology

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!