SoulFest 3

1 - section for 10 guests at SoulFest,
2 Bottles (Morehouse should allow you to bring in additional bottles)
10 Meal tickets,
10 VIP Wristbands for Open VIP Bar and VIP line access.
Must be 21+
This is separate from Morehouse tailgate entry fees
1- VIP Wristband for VIP Open Bar Access and Line Access. 1 Meal Ticket.
Must be 21+
This is separate from Morehouse tailgate entry fees.
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.
1- VIP Wristband for VIP Open Bar Access and Line Access. (NO MEAL)
Must be 21+
This is separate from Morehouse tailgate entry fees.
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.
Wristbands for Skip line Access for Soul Fest.
*Does not include VIP food or drink
Guests must be 21+ for admission for SoulFest.
Rain or Shine, no refunds will be given.
Must RSVP for entry. Must be 21+.
Entry into Sponsor Gift Raffles.
Admission is subject to capacity.
$
