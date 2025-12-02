Gate City Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University

Hosted by

Gate City Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University

About this event

Soulful Nights & Holiday Lights - Silent Auction

Massage Gift Card item
Massage Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

1-Hour Massage with Jackie B. Williamson

Baked Goods Gift Card item
Baked Goods Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

from BlueSodaCake Bakery

Bens Boyz Gift Basket item
Bens Boyz Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes:
- Six (6) $10 Gift Cards

- Two (2) bottles of Ben's Boyz Special Sauce

- Set of Ben's Boyz Salt & Pepper Grinders

- a copy of "The Look" by Michelle Obama (Latest Book)

- a Bag of Coffee from Backyard Roasters

Yari Finch Brand Warm Up Set - Ladies MEDIUM item
Yari Finch Brand Warm Up Set - Ladies MEDIUM
$60

Starting bid

from the Ayantee All-Star Collection


Jacket

- Ayantee All Star Collection and Aggie Dog embroidered on the front and the A&T logo lock on the back


Pants

- A&T logo lock on left side below pocket, side zippers on pants legs, elastic waist with drawstring

Yari Finch Brand Warm Up Set - Ladies LARGE item
Yari Finch Brand Warm Up Set - Ladies LARGE
$60

Starting bid

from the Ayantee All-Star Collection


Jacket

- Ayantee All Star Collection and Aggie Dog embroidered on the front and the A&T logo lock on the back


Pants

- A&T logo lock on left side below pocket, side zippers on pants legs, elastic waist with drawstring

Yari Finch Brand Warm Up Set - Mens MEDIUM item
Yari Finch Brand Warm Up Set - Mens MEDIUM
$60

Starting bid

from the Ayantee All-Star Collection


Jacket

- Ayantee All Star Collection and Aggie Dog embroidered on the front and the A&T logo lock on the back


Pants

- A&T logo lock on left side below pocket, side zippers on pants legs, elastic waist with drawstring

Yari Finch Brand Warm Up Set - Mens LARGE item
Yari Finch Brand Warm Up Set - Mens LARGE
$60

Starting bid

from the Ayantee All-Star Collection


Jacket

- Ayantee All Star Collection and Aggie Dog embroidered on the front and the A&T logo lock on the back


Pants

- A&T logo lock on left side below pocket, side zippers on pants legs, elastic waist with drawstring

Bourbon Basket item
Bourbon Basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes:
- Two (2) bottles of Bourbon (90% Proof & 111% Proof)

- Four (4) Southern Star Distillery Tour Tickets

- Two (2) Coffee Cups

- Two (2) packs of Bourbon coffee

- Two (2) Cup Coasters

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!