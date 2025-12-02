Soulful Nights & Holiday Lights - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
1-Hour Massage with Jackie B. Williamson
Starting bid
from BlueSodaCake Bakery
Starting bid
Includes:
- Six (6) $10 Gift Cards
- Two (2) bottles of Ben's Boyz Special Sauce
- Set of Ben's Boyz Salt & Pepper Grinders
- a copy of "The Look" by Michelle Obama (Latest Book)
- a Bag of Coffee from Backyard Roasters
Starting bid
from the Ayantee All-Star Collection
Jacket
- Ayantee All Star Collection and Aggie Dog embroidered on the front and the A&T logo lock on the back
Pants
- A&T logo lock on left side below pocket, side zippers on pants legs, elastic waist with drawstring
Starting bid
from the Ayantee All-Star Collection
Jacket
- Ayantee All Star Collection and Aggie Dog embroidered on the front and the A&T logo lock on the back
Pants
- A&T logo lock on left side below pocket, side zippers on pants legs, elastic waist with drawstring
Starting bid
from the Ayantee All-Star Collection
Jacket
- Ayantee All Star Collection and Aggie Dog embroidered on the front and the A&T logo lock on the back
Pants
- A&T logo lock on left side below pocket, side zippers on pants legs, elastic waist with drawstring
Starting bid
from the Ayantee All-Star Collection
Jacket
- Ayantee All Star Collection and Aggie Dog embroidered on the front and the A&T logo lock on the back
Pants
- A&T logo lock on left side below pocket, side zippers on pants legs, elastic waist with drawstring
Starting bid
Includes:
- Two (2) bottles of Bourbon (90% Proof & 111% Proof)
- Four (4) Southern Star Distillery Tour Tickets
- Two (2) Coffee Cups
- Two (2) packs of Bourbon coffee
- Two (2) Cup Coasters
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!