Sound & Vision - Ilana Zaks Explores Music and Multimedia - Mar 28, 2026

Join us for an unforgettable evening as Ilana Zaks takes the stage in a captivating violin and multimedia concert that fuses classical artistry with modern technology. Ilana’s virtuosic performance is seamlessly interwoven with evocative visual storytelling including projected imagery, immersive lighting, and digital soundscapes, elevating each movement into a modern narrative. With astonishing technical skill and emotional depth, Ilana Zaks invites audiences on a sensory journey where music and multimedia meet to create something entirely new and deeply moving.



