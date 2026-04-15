Sound Factory Alumni Association Inc

Offered by

Sound Factory Alumni Association Inc

About the memberships

Sound Factory Alumni Association Inc's Memberships

Alumni Dues
$125

Renews yearly on: August 31

Alumni dues are split evenly to support both the band and the alumni program. Half of each member’s dues goes directly toward supporting the band—helping fund equipment, travel, and student needs. The remaining half is used to cover operational expenses for alumni events, such as reunions, gatherings, and other activities that keep our alumni community connected and engaged.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!