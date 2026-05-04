Sound Healing with our Mustangs

Under the fading light of sunset, you’re invited into a space that feels both grounding and otherworldly… a place where sound, breath, and the quiet presence of wild Mustangs meet.





This is not just a sound healing. It’s an experience.





As the crystal bowls begin to sing, their frequencies ripple through the air and into your body, gently guiding your nervous system into a state of deep calm. Surrounded by horses who were once wild and free… who knew the vastness of open land, the rhythm of the wind, and the safety of their herds… you’ll feel something ancient awaken within you.





These Mustangs, once stripped from everything they knew, now stand in sanctuary. And in their presence, there is a quiet kind of medicine. They don’t ask anything of you. They simply exist… steady, intuitive, and deeply attuned. As you settle into the sound, they often draw closer, as if listening with you… reminding us that healing doesn’t need to be forced. It just needs space.





Hay lines the round pen, the earth beneath you holding every vibration, every exhale, every release. The setting sun casts gold across their coats as the frequencies move through you… clearing, softening, opening.





This is a moment to pause.

To reconnect.

To feel.





To remember what it’s like to be fully present… in your body, in nature, and in harmony with something greater than yourself.



