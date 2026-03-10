Sound of Bakersfield 2026- Vendors

· Set Up Time - 11:30 p.m. to 12 p.m.

§ Vendors will not be able to set up after 12:30 p.m.

· Tear Down Time – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

§ No early tear downs

· Registration must be complete two weeks prior to event

§ No refunds

§ $25 for bounced checks

§ All merchandise must be carted to designated space

· Food & Game Vendors (If you are not a Food or Game Vendor you may skip this section.)

§ Only Food & Game Vendors may drive through the side

service entrance.

§ Food & Game Vendors must provide a copy of your

insurance

§ Food Vendors must provide approved Health Permits

· Application must be submitted to the DBA Office at least





§ 1 week before the event.





(If you fail to follow the guidelines listed above DBA has the right to prevent your participation in any future events.)





Release/Assumption of Risk

Participants are required to read and sign the following declaration:

In Consideration of being permitted to take part in this event, I hereby waive, release, and discharge the Downtown Business Association, Bakersfield, its Mayor, offices, employees, agents and assigns, from any and all claims for damages for personal injury, death or property damage which may hereafter accrue to me as may result of my participation in this event This release/assumption of risk is intended to is charge in advance the foregoing parties from any and all liability arising out of, or in any way connected with, said acceptance and receipt, even though liability may arise out of the negligence or carelessness on the part of the persons or entities mentioned herein.

IT IS FURTHER UNDERSTOOD and AGREED that the undersigned voluntarily assumes all risk(s), inherent or otherwise known or unknown, associated with this event and that this waiver, release, and assumption of risk is to be binding on my heirs and assigns. I agree to indemnify and hold free and harmless the forgoing parties from any loss, liability, damage or expense which may incur as a result of any death, injuries, maintenance or property damage that may be sustained by me.

I HAVE CAREFULLY READ THIS AGREEMENT AND FULLY UNDERSTAND ITS CONTENTS. I AM AWARE THAT THIS IS A RELEASE OF LIABILITY, AND SIGN IT OF MY OWN FREE WILL.

By Paying you are agreeing to the release/Assumption of Risk.