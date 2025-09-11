Sound of Music Silent Auction

Michael's house? Leah's House?
Sketch and paint your own beautiful Swiss Alps backdrop, or anything else you want, with this wonderful art set. This includes acrylic paint along with 25 assorted paintbrushes and six canvases. There’s also watercolor pencils and sketch pencils with other tools, and a sketch book. A carry case helps you keep it all together and take it with you so you can create whenever and wherever you’re inspired!
Value: $100
Help your kids get strong enough to climb or roll up every mountain with SIX 5-session open gym passes to Northpointe!
Donated by: Northpointe Gymnastics
Value: $210
These are a few of everyone’s favorite things! Start relaxing at home with bath and shower steamers, Epson salt for a stress-melting bath, and other necessities for an at-home spa experience. Then warm up with fuzzy socks and an oversized, super soft blanket. When you need a little extra pick-me-up, head to Massage Envy for a 60-minute massage.
Donated by: Tix for Tots
Value: $145
Use these handy baking tools to whip up some yummy treats, like crisp apple strudels or schnitzel with noodles. If you don’t have confidence in your baking skills, head over to Nothing Bundt Cakes and get yourself a delicious cake that’s already made!
Value: $90
Enjoy your caffeine fixes at home with this set. Includes a pour over set, color-changing reusable cold cups, one-pound of Guatemala Arabica coffee beans
Value: $90
A great gift for your 16-going-on-17-year-old (or for anyone) with FOUR $25 gift cards for Car Wash Kings, plus some swag!
Donated by: Car Wash Kings
Value: $125
“Ti” isn’t just a drink with jam and bread! Say so long, farewell for the day when you take this insulated Titan cooler with a hardback liner, stainless steel insulated water bottle, and assorted treats along with you to Camas Meadows Golf Course and use the included $100 gift card.
Value: $165
The hills are alive with beautiful landscaping! Enjoy this gift certificate for Bark Ranch to make your space as beautiful as the Alps, along with some awesome swag.
Donated by: Bark Ranch Landscape Supply
Value: $140
