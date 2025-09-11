eventClosed

Sound of Music Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

Michael's house? Leah's House?

Brushstrokes of Bliss item
Brushstrokes of Bliss
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sketch and paint your own beautiful Swiss Alps backdrop, or anything else you want, with this wonderful art set. This includes acrylic paint along with 25 assorted paintbrushes and six canvases. There’s also watercolor pencils and sketch pencils with other tools, and a sketch book. A carry case helps you keep it all together and take it with you so you can create whenever and wherever you’re inspired!


Value: $100

Tumbling Time item
Tumbling Time
$63

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Help your kids get strong enough to climb or roll up every mountain with SIX 5-session open gym passes to Northpointe!


Donated by: Northpointe Gymnastics


Value: $210  

Relaxation Station item
Relaxation Station
$43

auctionV2.input.startingBid

These are a few of everyone’s favorite things! Start relaxing at home with bath and shower steamers, Epson salt for a stress-melting bath, and other necessities for an at-home spa experience. Then warm up with fuzzy socks and an oversized, super soft blanket. When you need a little extra pick-me-up, head to Massage Envy for a 60-minute massage.


Donated by: Tix for Tots


Value: $145

Bake a Leg item
Bake a Leg
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Use these handy baking tools to whip up some yummy treats, like crisp apple strudels or schnitzel with noodles. If you don’t have confidence in your baking skills, head over to Nothing Bundt Cakes and get yourself a delicious cake that’s already made!


Value: $90

Star-Eyed for Starbucks item
Star-Eyed for Starbucks
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy your caffeine fixes at home with this set. Includes a pour over set, color-changing reusable cold cups, one-pound of Guatemala Arabica coffee beans


Value: $90


Wash and Roll item
Wash and Roll
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A great gift for your 16-going-on-17-year-old (or for anyone) with FOUR $25 gift cards for Car Wash Kings, plus some swag!


Donated by: Car Wash Kings


Value: $125

Daily Dose of Iron item
Daily Dose of Iron
$49

auctionV2.input.startingBid

“Ti” isn’t just a drink with jam and bread! Say so long, farewell for the day when you take this insulated Titan cooler with a hardback liner, stainless steel insulated water bottle, and assorted treats along with you to Camas Meadows Golf Course and use the included $100 gift card.


Value: $165

Let's Get Growing item
Let's Get Growing
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The hills are alive with beautiful landscaping! Enjoy this gift certificate for Bark Ranch to make your space as beautiful as the Alps, along with some awesome swag.


Donated by: Bark Ranch Landscape Supply


Value: $140

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing